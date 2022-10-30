I Survived Another Season of Riding a 1999 Suzuki SV650S, This Is What I've Learned

You live and you learn. And the more you learn, the more you increase your chances of survival. While that may apply to most things in life, it will make even more sense if you're a motorcycle rider. It can be one of the most exciting things you can do during your life, but you have to be aware of the dangers involved along the way. Remember, there are two types of motorcycle riders: those that have fallen off their bike, and those that will.





It was just a few days ago that I went out for one last ride on my 1999 Suzuki SV650S before tucking it away for the off-season. I joined a group of people that had just gotten their motorcycle riding license, together with their instructors. So I knew it was going to be a relaxed and civilized ride from the get-go. Our destination was about 31 miles (50 km) away from the city center, so by the end of the day, I had added an extra 62 miles (100 km) to my bike's odometer. That would bring my yearly total up to just under 621 miles (1,000 km), which is considerably less than I would have wanted to cover in 2022.Thinking back on this topic, my advice for you is: go out for a ride as often as you can. If you live in an area where you can't do that all year long, you're going to have a long, boring off-season. Thank God for YouTube POV videos and games that are part of the Ride or MotoGP franchises, as those may be your only options for the next few months. Just remember to play things safe when the time comes, as you can't hit the reset button if you crash in real life. And I can't stress that enough! Whatever you do, be focused on the task at hand, and don't lose your cool.In my second year of riding, I got distracted while riding. It had rained that morning, and my brain was half-switched to autopilot for some stupid reason. As I noticed a long queue of cars in front of me, I immediately decided to move to the lane on the left just like I would have done if I was driving. But I lost track of the fact that this particular lane was also used by light trams, and so there were tram rails in place. The moment my rear wheel came in contact with said rails, I realized I was done for. There was nothing I could do to avoid crashing, as my SV slipped away and I hit the ground.It was at that point that I thanked myself for deciding to follow one of the most important motorcycle rider commandments of all: ATGATT. That's short for "All the gear, all the time." And that morning, I had almost made up my mind to go out with just my gloves and helmet on. That would have been a lousy decision given what the future had in store for me. Of course, your gear won't necessarily save you in all given circumstances, but it will give you a fighting chance. And if you're using good quality products that aren't worn out by old age, you might just keep your skin intact.Now, on to the "don't lose your cool part." The moment you're going to buy a motorcycle, you should realize that you need to ride as if you're invisible to everyone else. People in cars might not see you coming for several reasons: you're smaller than what they're expecting to see in the rearview mirror, they might not be paying attention to traffic, they might be older and have slower reflexes, they might have a personal grudge against bikers and the list goes on and on. Don't act like you're the king of the roads, and don't lose your cool.If someone is going to cut you off, you aren't going to solve anything by smashing his or her mirrors. And most of the time when that happens, that means you were not paying enough attention to the traffic around you. I'd recommend you watch DanDanTheFireman on YouTube, you'll learn quite a bit by watching him comment on footage recorded by other people that are out there riding bikes. There are instances where riders were completely taken by surprise by the actions of other people, but you should at least try to set yourself up for the safest possible ride if you want to get back home in one piece.I've come to realize another thing this year: riding with friends is 10 times more exciting than riding alone. It's cool to see their bikes in front of yours or parked right next to it when you're having a coffee. You get to exchange tips, and stories and bond with people that share the same passion as you. But be wary of the groups you choose to ride with. If you know they ride like maniacs with no sense of self-preservation, do yourself a favor and stay as far away from them as possible. Because this kind of entourage will push you towards one of the capital sins of riding a motorcycle: speeding.They say that the SV650S is a great bike for beginner riders. And I agree. Still, this 20+ years old machine can go from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.2 seconds. That's about as fast, if not faster than a Shelby GT500 . That's the beauty of the power-to-weight ratio of a motorcycle. Any SQUID (Stupidly Quick, Underdressed, and Imminently Dead) can accelerate to ludicrous speeds on a motorcycle. What some people don't realize is that bikes aren't all that good at braking. The SV650S needs 118 feet (36 meters) to come to a stop from 60 mph.A modern-day Volkswagen Golf GTI only needs 102 feet (31 meters) to come to a halt. And when you're driving, you don't have to be as worried about locking up your brakes or poor traction levels. You have airbags and a metal cage to keep you safe, but things can get ugly fast if you fall off your bike or hit something at high speeds. So the lesson here is don't overdo it.Don't try to verify that the manufacturer was accurate about the top speed of the motorcycle. If you want to give it the beans, take it to the racetrack. I went faster than my skills allowed for on the racetrack two years ago, but I was lucky to escape with a minor jaw fracture and a few missing teeth. But there was no oncoming traffic, trees, and other potentially dangerous elements to fear, as I came to a stop while unconscious from the fall.Still, with all the associated perils, riding a motorcycle is a beautiful thing. It will help clear your mind, and it will provide emotional healing at times. You'll take up less space in traffic and parking lots, and you'll probably be happier at the end of the day. But always remember to play it smart and be extra careful when you're out on two wheels.Wear all the gear all the time, and don't go cheap on tires, brakes, and maintenance. I would almost suggest you become slightly paranoid about what's going on around you when riding, and hopefully, that will be enough to help you survive another season. It sure did the trick for me. Now I'm off to start planning my 2023 trips. I'll leave you with a trailer of The Long Way Up with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman to inspire you to do the same.