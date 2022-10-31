2008 Shelby GT500 Features Several Steeda Upgrades, Looks Tempting in Grabber Orange

There are roughly three categories of men you'll meet during your lifetime: those that don't quite care about cars, those that will acknowledge they have a certain degree of fondness towards motorized vehicles, and the people that are downright obsessed with anything on wheels. The first group will probably never consider owning a sports car while the second one might be excited by the idea of owning a Mustang.
Speaking of the third group, these are the guys and girls that will dream and work towards owning a Shelby. Buying a regular GT will still be fun, but why stop there? Why would you get a Mazda RX-7 without a turbocharger? Why would you opt for a Honda with no VTEC? If you're dead serious about pure performance, you might as well choose a Shelby Mustang for your project and work your way up from there. Sure, you could just enjoy the car without upgrading anything, but there's always room for improvement.
And that seems to be the case with this 2008 Shelby GT500 that we came across on BaT. You're looking at an original-owner vehicle, with just 12,000 miles (19,312 km) on the odometer. It comes with a few subtle upgrades provided by the Mustang specialists over at Steeda. The SVT-tuned suspension now features Steeda lowering springs to improve the ride performance. And that's not all there is to it. When this thing came out of the factory, the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 was rated at 500 hp (507 ps) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque.
The owner has opted to install a Steeda's GT500 package that includes a high-performance supercharger pulley, a cold air intake, and an engine tune. Although there is no dyno sheet included with the sale, some owners have reported getting up to 569 rwhp with this kind of setup. Given that this car is fitted with a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox, it should be quite exciting to drive.
It may not have the grunt of a modern-day Shelby GT500, but then again there's always the option of fitting a bigger supercharger. With six days to go before the end of the auction, the highest bid is set at $22,000. We've tracked down a similar model that had been driven for just 38 miles (61 km), and that recently went for $58,000. So we expect this light-tuned Oklahoma unit to top out at around $40,000 give or take.
