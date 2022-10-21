2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition Looks Fancy Wearing Brittany Blue Metallic

Ford announced the Heritage Edition package for their flagship Mustang variant last winter, as an homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500. These special edition fastbacks would feature an exclusive Brittany Blue exterior paint, with two different Wimbledon White stripe options.
“The Shelby GT500 is just as iconic today – as the most powerful and most advanced Mustang ever – as it was during its first iteration 55 years ago,” said the carmaker during an official press release back in November of 2021.
We certainly can’t argue with any of that, just like we can’t argue against this 2022 Shelby GT500 we just found on Bring a Trailer. It has just 8 miles (12.8 km) on the clock, and it’s being offered at no reserve to the highest bidder. It did have a couple of paint defects on the trunk lid, which were subsequently repaired.
Highlights include the HID projector headlights, Shelby front splitter, hood vent, LED taillights, the Carbon Fiber Track Pack (front splitter wickers, exposed carbon fiber wing), carbon fiber 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, red Brembo calipers at all four corners, plus you’ve got the carmaker’s MagneRide Damping system doing its thing.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where we find Recaro sports seats upholstered in Ebony leather (Cobra embroidery on the backrests), rear seat delete, carbon fiber dashboard trim, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring and Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system, working alongside a Bang & Olufsen sound system.
You really do need wicked audio technology in a car like this, especially with that hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 engine making a constant spectacle of itself – but in a good way.
This engine produces no less than 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
