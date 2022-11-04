This 1977 Ford Capri MKII 3.0 Ghia Is What Pure Neglect Looks Like

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure, if the latter man has enough time and money to invest in a new project. This is not the definition of a “barn find,” but it could apply in many barn find cases.
But not this one. A 1977 Ford Capri MKII 3.0. Ghia has become somewhat of a viral star after an ad for it was posted on eBay, out of Cumbria, England. Though the listing clearly says that the vehicle is being sold for “spares or repairs,” the overall terrible condition it’s in has sparked quite a heated online debate.
As these things go, the ad was picked up by a Facebook group dedicated to Ford classics, Classic Fords for Sale. Dubbed as Europe’s response to the Mustang and marketed as “the car you always promised yourself,” the Capri Ghia is a hot collectible today. As such, the emergence of one on the second-hand market couldn’t pass unnoticed but, in this case, it was something else that put it in the spotlight.
It’s one touch from crumbling apart, as you can clearly see in the photos in the gallery. Abandoned for 25 years in the driveway of the original owner, it has come to represent the very definition of neglect, in that it’s completely falling apart under all that rust. Take that literally: even the listing mentions that the real mileage is not known because the current owner, its second to date, doesn’t dare open the door to get inside “in case it snaps in half!!”
That said, there is some potential under all that rust. “The car will harvest many rare parts, there is a full set of alloy wheels, a full set of green glass (the passenger door glass is in the car, all are unetched), rear lights, an uncracked dash (it is wet but not cracked), dials, drivers door mirror, steering column and locks with key, much hard to find trim both inside and out as well as much, much more,” the listing notes. Add here the original engine, though it no longer turns.
Bidding is now at £800, which is approximately $899 at the current exchange rate and would make this the cheapest Ford Capri Ghia in the world. But even so, most commenters believe it’s overpriced, since you’d still have to pay extra to get a broom and dustpan to pick it up from the seller, and we’re living through a financial crisis right now.
As these things go, the ad was picked up by a Facebook group dedicated to Ford classics, Classic Fords for Sale. Dubbed as Europe’s response to the Mustang and marketed as “the car you always promised yourself,” the Capri Ghia is a hot collectible today. As such, the emergence of one on the second-hand market couldn’t pass unnoticed but, in this case, it was something else that put it in the spotlight.
It’s one touch from crumbling apart, as you can clearly see in the photos in the gallery. Abandoned for 25 years in the driveway of the original owner, it has come to represent the very definition of neglect, in that it’s completely falling apart under all that rust. Take that literally: even the listing mentions that the real mileage is not known because the current owner, its second to date, doesn’t dare open the door to get inside “in case it snaps in half!!”
That said, there is some potential under all that rust. “The car will harvest many rare parts, there is a full set of alloy wheels, a full set of green glass (the passenger door glass is in the car, all are unetched), rear lights, an uncracked dash (it is wet but not cracked), dials, drivers door mirror, steering column and locks with key, much hard to find trim both inside and out as well as much, much more,” the listing notes. Add here the original engine, though it no longer turns.
Bidding is now at £800, which is approximately $899 at the current exchange rate and would make this the cheapest Ford Capri Ghia in the world. But even so, most commenters believe it’s overpriced, since you’d still have to pay extra to get a broom and dustpan to pick it up from the seller, and we’re living through a financial crisis right now.