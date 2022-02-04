The Lavish Life of the Tinder Swindler, With Private Jets and Supercars

There are many of us who would want to fly in private jets and own supercars. But, unless you work very hard, it’s not achievable for everyone. Unless you deceive people, like we’ve seen in the new terrifying documentary on Netflix, The Tinder Swindler, the man who has a lavish lifestyle that includes private jets and supercars, thanks to people he’s conned.
You might have heard of Netflix’s latest documentary, The Tinder Swindler. The true-crime documentary shows the struggle of a group of women trying to hunt down a man they’ve met through Tinder, and conned them for thousands of dollars.
The documentary is based on Israeli man Simon Leviev (on his real name Shimon Hayut), who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on Instagram. He drives a Lamborghini, poses in a private jet and enjoys himself on a yacht. But all of these weren’t paid with his hard-earned money, but with the funds he stole from his victims.
The 31-year-old man has over 200,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he acts like a billionaire. According to his Tinder profile, the man claimed he was a diamond merchant who traveled the globe. He does travel around the world, but he is not a diamond merchant.
In total, he reportedly has swindled £7.4 million (over $10 million) from a string of women. Which allows him to fake a lavish lifestyle.
His most recent Instagram post shows a red Lamborghini Aventador Spyder, and he proudly sits behind the wheel. He also shared several pictures from private jets, giving us glimpses of the luxurious lifestyle onboard several Gulfstreams, including a G650ER, showing beige leather seats with a lot of space in the cabin, or flying in a private Bell 206B JetRanger III helicopter.
He also flaunted the good life in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce and showed pictures of himself driving a Bentley Continental GT and a Ferrari 458 Spider.
In 2019, Simon Leviev was arrested in Israel, but he only served five months in prison and continued flaunting his lifestyle on social media. It's unclear whether he continued conning women, though, but, according to several sources, his current net worth is estimated between $500,000 and $1 million.
This story gives me the same vibe as the Lee Prince III case. The man from Texas used health crisis relief funds to buy himself a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350, and a Rolex watch. Hopefully, both men learned that you shouldn’t buy things you cannot afford, as cool as they look on social media.
The documentary is based on Israeli man Simon Leviev (on his real name Shimon Hayut), who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on Instagram. He drives a Lamborghini, poses in a private jet and enjoys himself on a yacht. But all of these weren’t paid with his hard-earned money, but with the funds he stole from his victims.
The 31-year-old man has over 200,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he acts like a billionaire. According to his Tinder profile, the man claimed he was a diamond merchant who traveled the globe. He does travel around the world, but he is not a diamond merchant.
In total, he reportedly has swindled £7.4 million (over $10 million) from a string of women. Which allows him to fake a lavish lifestyle.
His most recent Instagram post shows a red Lamborghini Aventador Spyder, and he proudly sits behind the wheel. He also shared several pictures from private jets, giving us glimpses of the luxurious lifestyle onboard several Gulfstreams, including a G650ER, showing beige leather seats with a lot of space in the cabin, or flying in a private Bell 206B JetRanger III helicopter.
He also flaunted the good life in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce and showed pictures of himself driving a Bentley Continental GT and a Ferrari 458 Spider.
In 2019, Simon Leviev was arrested in Israel, but he only served five months in prison and continued flaunting his lifestyle on social media. It's unclear whether he continued conning women, though, but, according to several sources, his current net worth is estimated between $500,000 and $1 million.
This story gives me the same vibe as the Lee Prince III case. The man from Texas used health crisis relief funds to buy himself a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350, and a Rolex watch. Hopefully, both men learned that you shouldn’t buy things you cannot afford, as cool as they look on social media.