Millionaire’s Bugatti Chiron Smashed in Traffic With a Hammer, Over a Platinum Rolex

There is a downside to being too flashy in person and/or on social media, and that’s the fact that even people you don’t want to be paying attention to you will do it. A millionaire from Kuwait was attacked in London, and reports are saying that his flexing on social media may have had something to do with it.
London is not some lawless city, but it does seem to have a higher number of moped thief attacks than most European cities. Moped crime remains very high – and highly organized –, with a string of recent attacks targeting wealthy men for their designer watches.
It happened again at the weekend, when Abdullah F. Al Basman, described by the Daily Mail as a millionaire “playboy” from Kuwait, was targeted in traffic. Basman often posts photos and videos on his social media from his travels, which include glitzy stays in London and Paris – and his Bugatti Chiron, in a black and orange spec, takes center stage. He also makes no secret about his love of expensive timepieces.
The same media outlet notes that the thieves were probably aware of this kind of content, in a similar manner in which reality star Kim Kardashian was targeted in 2016, when robbers tracked her via social media, and robbed her of millions in diamonds. The thieves also tailed Basman in traffic and pounced on his Bugatti as he was waiting in traffic.
The incident was actually captured on camera and posted to social media – you can see the video at the bottom of the page. There were two attackers, both on mopeds, and one disguised as a Deliveroo rider. The video shows one of them hitting the driver’s side window with a hammer, but eyewitness accounts claim a machete was also being waved around by the other moped rider. To Basman’s good luck, he was able to speed away from the scene.
Reports claim that the thieves had spotted a Platinum Rolex Daytona on Basman’s wrist and that they were after it, knowing that it’s worth over $130,000. Watch Crime London says in an update that the thieves were going for Basman’s wallet, not a watch.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the local media that a similar incident happened in the area earlier that day, when two men fitting the description stole a watch from another victim. As per Watch Crime London, both thieves have been caught, but that’s yet to be confirmed.
If they have, that would be the good news. The other piece of good news is that Basman wasn’t injured and that’s thanks to the window of the Bugatti holding up so well. Replacing it will be another Daytona probably, but silver linings and all.
