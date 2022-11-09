No Wildlife Would Be Safe From the 2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R All-Terrain Muscle Car

It is a Mustang, and we all know what Mustangs sometimes do, don’t we? And with that childish ‘curb-bending’ joke off our chest, we’ve got to tell you that you are looking at the all-new seventh-generation muscle car made by the Dearborn company, and a very special one if we may.
Does the design look familiar? Well, then you, sir (or ma’am), have been paying attention to all the digital love the 2024 Ford Mustang has been getting ever since the grand unveiling almost two months ago, because we’ve already covered the ‘Raptor R’ take, not once, but twice.
Nonetheless, in this instance, it sports new colors, including lime, blue, and black, and it has the same pixel manipulator behind it: wb.artist20. The renderings made their way to social media one day ago, and since the internet (and us alike) is still baffled by the crazy digital styling of this model, we decided to share it with you once again.
A true all-terrain muscle car, the Ford Mustang Raptor R has chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches, new front and rear bumpers, with underbody protection, and a pair of tow hooks at the front. You can also see a muscular hood and the ‘Ford’ lettering written on the new grille, in a very truck-y manner. It rides on six-lug wheels, wrapped in fat tires, and has way more inches between its belly and the road than the new-gen muscle car.
We wouldn’t get our hopes up for such a variant, even though it would inevitably challenge the likes of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, and Porsche 911 Dakar. Also, it would be much more affordable than those, and with an all-wheel drive system, it might just give them a run for their money on arduous terrains, too, especially with the Predator V8 under the hood.
