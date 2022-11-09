A Corvette Sport Wagon Is Up for Grabs, but You'd Better Hurry!

Sometimes, unusual cars designed mostly as toys are brought into reality by ambitious custom builders whose determination is beyond the regular rules of most car manufacturers. This Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon is living proof, and it's auctioned.
In 1971, American V8s were still on top of their game. The increased insurance costs and the oil crisis didn't cap the automakers' ambitions to create outrageous cars able to smoke their tires. Moreover, the carmakers were still bragging about their cars' quarter-mile times. So it was in that year when this Corvette left the assembly line, but its life went completely different five years later.
In the early 70s, Harry Bradley was a GM designer. He imagined a station wagon version for the C3' Vette, but while Chevrolet had no intention to build it, Mattel did for its Hot Wheels collection. So, the unusual vehicle took shape in 1973 as the Corvette Sport Wagon. Truth be told, the original design featured six rectangular headlights placed in front of the hood. But that's not the case with the car that you see here.
This Sport Wagon Corvette was brought to reality by Styline Customs in 1976. At the front, the car lost the pop-up headlights, replaced by four fixed, rectangular ones carried over from Chevy Monza. That led to completely redesigning the front area, including the newer model C3 front fenders with vents. Yet, the sharp nose was kept and featured a slim grille. Moreover, the custom builder installed chromed metallic half-bumpers that resembled those mounted on the C2' Vette.
Chuck Miller, the custom builder, completely transformed the rear part of the vehicle. Thus, he added Vista Cruiser-style side windows curved on the roof. At the back, a raked-forward tailgate opened to access the enlarged trunk area. In addition, to respect the original design, the seller installed deep-dish, chrome-plated 15" Smoothie wheels. They are fitted with 255/60 Nankang NK Utility SP-7 tires. They might not be the best option for this car, but the Corvette C3 parts in Europe are not common.
The cabin boasts multi-tone brown upholstery and matching door cars. Still, the dashboard was the same as on the original car. However, thanks to the new, larger luggage compartment, this Corvette Sport Wagon is a true long-distance cruiser. Furthermore, the car is fitted with AC and a push-button radio for more pleasant long-distance drives. Furthermore, the donor car featured a T-top that Miller kept after the transformation.
Strangely, though, the custom builder didn't use the most potent version of the 1971 Corvette, which was the LS6 454 big-block V8. Instead, Miller chose the least-powered version, a 350 V8 mill that provides a mere 270 hp that still equips this sports car. It is paired with a three-speed automatic gearbox that transforms the Corvette into a capable daily driver. Yet, it won't boast some insane quarter-mile times.
On the plus side, the odo shows just 52k miles (ca 83,700 km), and they are supposed to be real. Sure, the car is not in tip-top shape and has some leaks on the gearbox and on the power steering box. Yet the seller said that the car was serviced in 2022, and the brake pads and calipers for all four discs were replaced.
Unfortunately, to see this build in person, you must go to Tønsberg, Norway, where the car is located. You might not have enough time to do that, but you can still place a bid on it until Friday, November 11. The highest bid at the time of writing is $8,300, but expect a bidding war toward the end of this auction.
