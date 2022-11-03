This Car Might Beat Inflation, but Before That, It Will Make Your Wallet Cry

Not all cars are made equal, and this statement was also confirmed in 1966 when Chevrolet decided to offer the Corvette with a mighty, big-block 427 engine under the hood, resulting in a high-performance car that can still turn heads on the streets if not due to its sound, then thanks to its look.
With the second generation of the Corvette, Zora Arkus-Duntov tried to fix what went wrong with the first generation when he was not involved in the project. So, the second generation broke cover in 1963 and was available as a roadster or a fastback coupe named Sting Ray. Yes, there were two words for this one. As expected, the customers eager to get their hands on this model rushed in.
But those who waited gained more because, in 1966, Chevrolet installed a big-block engine under the Corvette's hood. Moreover, it just came naturally to provide the 427 on both bodywork versions. In addition, some were fitted with a four-speed manual, which made things even more enjoyable. This engine had two power versions: 390 HP and 425 HP. The latter, equipped with the short, 4.11:1 gearing, could do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) run in a hold-your-breath 4.8 seconds. Folks, we are talking about a 1966 car!
But Zora Arkus-Duntov was not just a regular engineer. He was also a race driver, so he knew that a sports car should be able to stop on a dime. That's why when other vehicles from that era sported drum brakes in all corners, he pushed the limits and installed four rotors on this version of the Corvette. Moreover, the C2 featured an independent suspension for all wheels, and that was even better. So, if you see one of these 'Vettes in the rearview mirror, don't think that you can outrun it easily. And the '66 427 Corvette is easy to spot due to its bulge on the hood.
Yet, the model you see here is not the most potent version. It is fitted with the L36 427 390 HP version, which is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox and a taller axle gearing. But don't even think that this thing is a slouch. Out of the 27,720 units sold that year, only 1,463 sported this Trophy Blue color, and not all of them were convertibles. The car is a matching numbers example, so its value will only go up. No wonder there is a reserve price on it. Still, there are almost six days to go until the seller knows if they will part with the car or not.
For now, this drop-dead gorgeous 1966 Corvette 427 Roadster may be seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. If you want to go see it in person, take a raincoat with you since there are some rains announced for the next few days. But, if it's out of your budget, you may try getting a C3 'Vette.
But those who waited gained more because, in 1966, Chevrolet installed a big-block engine under the Corvette's hood. Moreover, it just came naturally to provide the 427 on both bodywork versions. In addition, some were fitted with a four-speed manual, which made things even more enjoyable. This engine had two power versions: 390 HP and 425 HP. The latter, equipped with the short, 4.11:1 gearing, could do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) run in a hold-your-breath 4.8 seconds. Folks, we are talking about a 1966 car!
But Zora Arkus-Duntov was not just a regular engineer. He was also a race driver, so he knew that a sports car should be able to stop on a dime. That's why when other vehicles from that era sported drum brakes in all corners, he pushed the limits and installed four rotors on this version of the Corvette. Moreover, the C2 featured an independent suspension for all wheels, and that was even better. So, if you see one of these 'Vettes in the rearview mirror, don't think that you can outrun it easily. And the '66 427 Corvette is easy to spot due to its bulge on the hood.
Yet, the model you see here is not the most potent version. It is fitted with the L36 427 390 HP version, which is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox and a taller axle gearing. But don't even think that this thing is a slouch. Out of the 27,720 units sold that year, only 1,463 sported this Trophy Blue color, and not all of them were convertibles. The car is a matching numbers example, so its value will only go up. No wonder there is a reserve price on it. Still, there are almost six days to go until the seller knows if they will part with the car or not.
For now, this drop-dead gorgeous 1966 Corvette 427 Roadster may be seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. If you want to go see it in person, take a raincoat with you since there are some rains announced for the next few days. But, if it's out of your budget, you may try getting a C3 'Vette.