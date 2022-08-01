1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sees Daylight After Two Decades, Matching-Numbers Surprise

The 1963 Corvette came with a lot of news, including a complete redesign of the body and the chassis that brought us the famous split window.
Furthermore, this was the year when Chevrolet introduced the Corvette coupe, with this new body style accounting for nearly half of the entire production.
The GM brand manufactured a little over 21,500 Vettes for this model year, and no less than 10,900 of them came as a convertible.
This Corvette that someone has recently listed on eBay is a time capsule that provides us with a closer look at the 1963 model year. And it’s all because the car seems to be as original as it gets, with no big changes noticeable at first.
While a full inspection is definitely recommended, seller castlebarct says the Corvette has recently been pulled from storage after spending over 20 years in the same place.
This means you shouldn’t expect a tip-top shape, and the most mysterious bit appears to be the engine. The matching-numbers Corvette still flexes the original engine it was born with, but on the other hand, its condition is currently unknown. The seller says they haven’t tried to start it, so whoever buys the car will be the one to tell if any major fixes are needed or not.
Despite being such an old car and sitting for so many years in storage, the Corvette is still surprisingly solid, with most parts still in place. Needless to say, a full inspection is still recommended, not only to tell if any big parts are missing but also to determine just how much the car needs at the end of the day.
All in all, this Corvette looks to be a small piece of automotive history, but the hefty price tag could be the main roadblock in its attempt to find a new home. The seller wants to get no more, no less than $90,000 for this Vette.
