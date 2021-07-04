5 Ride Into Summer With the Corvette-Shaped Boat That Gets Everyone’s Attention

4 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

2 1980 Corvette Parked Since 1991 Looks Nasty Outside, Hides a Pure Secret Inside

More on this:

Big-Block 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Took 6 Years to Build, V8 Ready to Roar

The stock 1966 Chevrolet Corvette was quite a head turner, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that some owners out there still don’t want to give their personal touch to an otherwise handsome car. 21 photos



The 1966 Corvette was offered with the 327 (5.4-liter) small-block V8 as standard, this time with 350 horsepower, but needless to say, the crème de la crème was the new 427 (7.0-liter) big-block V8 that developed either 390 or 425 horsepower.



This custom model is powered by a 427, and just as you’d expect given the restoration has only recently been completed, the engine is fully rebuilt as well, so it feels like a completely new unit. This Corvette has just 70 miles on the clock (112 km), according to eBay seller



The engine is mated to a 5-speed Tremec transmission, with the



Inside, you’ll be greeted by a Vintage Air climate control system and an upgraded cabin that has been modified to make room for a Hertz speaker system with 2 amplifiers. The seats are wearing Napa leather with Alcantara and diamond stitching, and what you see on the dash is custom carbon fiber that has been specifically built to match the Corvette.



As you’d expect, such a custom This is exactly the case of the 1966 Corvette that we have here, and which has recently been finalized after the owner started a restomod treatment some six years ago. It’s a custom build that retains the original matching-numbers V8 power, all with a series of upgrades that are mostly found inside and under the hood.The 1966 Corvette was offered with the 327 (5.4-liter) small-block V8 as standard, this time with 350 horsepower, but needless to say, the crème de la crème was the new 427 (7.0-liter) big-block V8 that developed either 390 or 425 horsepower.This custom model is powered by a 427, and just as you’d expect given the restoration has only recently been completed, the engine is fully rebuilt as well, so it feels like a completely new unit. This Corvette has just 70 miles on the clock (112 km), according to eBay seller backpanedr The engine is mated to a 5-speed Tremec transmission, with the Corvette now featuring a new power steering system built by Steeroids, as well as SharkBite coil over suspension. The brakes have been upgraded with Wilwood discs both on the front and the rear.Inside, you’ll be greeted by a Vintage Air climate control system and an upgraded cabin that has been modified to make room for a Hertz speaker system with 2 amplifiers. The seats are wearing Napa leather with Alcantara and diamond stitching, and what you see on the dash is custom carbon fiber that has been specifically built to match the Corvette.As you’d expect, such a custom Chevrolet really can’t come cheap, though, at the first glance, it’s a super-expensive build as well. The seller expects to get no less than $180,000 for it, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in another deal.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.