Big-Block 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Took 6 Years to Build, V8 Ready to Roar

This is exactly the case of the 1966 Corvette that we have here, and which has recently been finalized after the owner started a restomod treatment some six years ago. It’s a custom build that retains the original matching-numbers V8 power, all with a series of upgrades that are mostly found inside and under the hood.The 1966 Corvette was offered with the 327 (5.4-liter) small-block V8 as standard, this time with 350 horsepower, but needless to say, the crème de la crème was the new 427 (7.0-liter) big-block V8 that developed either 390 or 425 horsepower.This custom model is powered by a 427, and just as you’d expect given the restoration has only recently been completed, the engine is fully rebuilt as well, so it feels like a completely new unit. This Corvette has just 70 miles on the clock (112 km), according to eBay seller backpanedr The engine is mated to a 5-speed Tremec transmission, with the Corvette now featuring a new power steering system built by Steeroids, as well as SharkBite coil over suspension. The brakes have been upgraded with Wilwood discs both on the front and the rear.Inside, you’ll be greeted by a Vintage Air climate control system and an upgraded cabin that has been modified to make room for a Hertz speaker system with 2 amplifiers. The seats are wearing Napa leather with Alcantara and diamond stitching, and what you see on the dash is custom carbon fiber that has been specifically built to match the Corvette.As you’d expect, such a custom Chevrolet really can’t come cheap, though, at the first glance, it’s a super-expensive build as well. The seller expects to get no less than $180,000 for it, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in another deal.