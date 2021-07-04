1970 Porsche 914 Is a Ritchie Ginther Tribute, Has Racing Pedigree

Back in 1965, the Mexican Grand Prix of Formula 1 was the first one to go to Japanese carmaker Honda. Responsible for the win, which also became the first of a non-European team, was American driver Ritchie Ginther. But the man also used to drive Porsches in other competitions, and a certain 914 stands out in his career.
It is that 1970s German car that this here Porsche tries to be a tribute to. Built by Gordon Barron and modified by Oregon-based Rothsport Road and Race, it saw its fair share of action during several racing events over the years. And now it’s for sale.
The Porsche is powered by a 2.7-liter flat-six engine tied to a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The engine’s power is sent to the road by means of 15-inch Fuchs wheels wrapped in Hoosier R6 racing tires. The car rides on a modified suspension system sporting Bilstein shocks and Motion Control coilovers.
The orange GT-style body of the car (some photos in the original listing show it red, probably on account of some bad camera settings) hides a race-prepped interior with a custom Rothsport roll cage, a single racing seat, and Schroth harness. The interior also gets a custom shifter, a rearview mirror, and a kill switch. The VDO engine-hour counter displays around 33 hours of use for the vehicle.
Now, the car is not in perfect condition, at least as far as safety systems are concerned. We’re told the harness and fire equipment that come with it are expired and whoever buys the car should replace them.
Speaking of buyer, the Porsche is presently at the center of an online battle between bidders on Bring a Trailer, a battle that see $30,000 being offered for it. Chances are the sum will go higher, given how there are still three days left until bidding ends.
