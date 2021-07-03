One-Owner 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Returns After a 10-Year Break, Still Gorgeous

Say what you want about the 1972 Corvette, but nobody can deny this is a handsome car. And you don’t have to trust me on this, as the photos that you can see in the gallery provide everybody with a closer look at a California survivor still coming in surprising condition.
This 1972 coupe was born and raised in Gilroy, California, and according to eBay seller qualitykitch, it spent most of its time away from sunlight, rain, and snow. The one and only owner has always parked it inside, and judging by the images that were published online, you can easily tell this Corvette has always been babied.
But there’s something else that you need to know. The paint that you see on the body isn’t the original one that came with the car, as this Corvette has been resprayed at some point during the ‘70s.
It’s the factory-correct Ontario orange finish, that’s true, but in case you’re wondering how good it looks after all these years, we’re being told that it still shows its age despite being professionally detailed quite recently.
But other than that, everything on this Corvette is as original as it gets, and the only parts that aren’t working are the radio and the tachometer.
Rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, and the 350 V8 engine under the hood runs just as you’d expect it to run given its overall solid condition. The V8 is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission that’s also shifting properly.
At the first glance, this Corvette looks good and can easily serve as a daily driver, but on the other hand, it seems to be an excellent candidate for a full restoration. A model like this can end up costing a small fortune, especially given how original it still is.
The seller expects to get $24,500 for it, though some other offers might be considered as well.
But there’s something else that you need to know. The paint that you see on the body isn’t the original one that came with the car, as this Corvette has been resprayed at some point during the ‘70s.
It’s the factory-correct Ontario orange finish, that’s true, but in case you’re wondering how good it looks after all these years, we’re being told that it still shows its age despite being professionally detailed quite recently.
But other than that, everything on this Corvette is as original as it gets, and the only parts that aren’t working are the radio and the tachometer.
Rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, and the 350 V8 engine under the hood runs just as you’d expect it to run given its overall solid condition. The V8 is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission that’s also shifting properly.
At the first glance, this Corvette looks good and can easily serve as a daily driver, but on the other hand, it seems to be an excellent candidate for a full restoration. A model like this can end up costing a small fortune, especially given how original it still is.
The seller expects to get $24,500 for it, though some other offers might be considered as well.