AMC Gremlin Makes Unofficial Comeback With Quirky Looks and Bronco Headlamps

Introduced in 1970 as a competitor in the still-new subcompact market, the AMC Gremlin became one of America's weirdest-looking cars. That's because AMC didn't want to spend a lot of money on the project so it basically chopped the rear end off a Hornet.
The long front hood and overhang combined with the very short rear section with a 45-degree slant gave the Gremlin a quirky look worthy of its name. But while some rendered it ugly, the Gremlin was somewhat successful, selling about 671,500 units until it was replaced by the Spirit in 1983.
Come 2022 and the Gremlin is nowhere near as popular as other cars from the 1970s, but the unusual hatchback enjoys a cult-like following in the classic car market. And with the AMC brand discontinued by Chrysler in 1988, the Gremlin's popularity will continue to (slowly) grow.
But what if the hatchback would make a comeback in 2022? Would the new EV era embrace a modernized but still weird-looking Gremlin? That's one of the questions that prompted rendering whizz "TheSketchMonkey" to bring the subcompact back to life in the 21st century.
And thankfully enough, at least for Gremlin fans, the rendering retains all of the nameplate's quirky features, including the short and angular rear end, the short wheelbase, and the hockey stick-style belt line. All seasoned with styling cues sourced from vehicles you can buy in 2022.
You probably already noticed the Dodge Challenger front bumper and the Ford Bronco headlamps, but the upper front panel was also inspired by the Honda e. All the chrome trim is gone and the hatchback rides lower and on larger wheels compared to the original car.
Of course, a Gremlin revival is unlikely to happen since AMC is no longer around, but the fact that crossovers are more popular than cars nowadays doesn't help its case either. But it's something I'd like to see on public roads, to be honest. Perhaps an all-electric Dodge Gremlin to compete with the Honda e? Is it something you'd buy? Let me know in the comments.
Come 2022 and the Gremlin is nowhere near as popular as other cars from the 1970s, but the unusual hatchback enjoys a cult-like following in the classic car market. And with the AMC brand discontinued by Chrysler in 1988, the Gremlin's popularity will continue to (slowly) grow.
But what if the hatchback would make a comeback in 2022? Would the new EV era embrace a modernized but still weird-looking Gremlin? That's one of the questions that prompted rendering whizz "TheSketchMonkey" to bring the subcompact back to life in the 21st century.
And thankfully enough, at least for Gremlin fans, the rendering retains all of the nameplate's quirky features, including the short and angular rear end, the short wheelbase, and the hockey stick-style belt line. All seasoned with styling cues sourced from vehicles you can buy in 2022.
You probably already noticed the Dodge Challenger front bumper and the Ford Bronco headlamps, but the upper front panel was also inspired by the Honda e. All the chrome trim is gone and the hatchback rides lower and on larger wheels compared to the original car.
Of course, a Gremlin revival is unlikely to happen since AMC is no longer around, but the fact that crossovers are more popular than cars nowadays doesn't help its case either. But it's something I'd like to see on public roads, to be honest. Perhaps an all-electric Dodge Gremlin to compete with the Honda e? Is it something you'd buy? Let me know in the comments.