Four-Door Mercedes-Benz CLE Wants to Bridge the Gap Between the CLA and CLS

It’s no surprise anymore that Mercedes is working on two brand-new models, a coupe and convertible, which will act as the successors to the two-door versions of the C- and E-Class. They should be named the CLE Coupe and Cabriolet, and they're probably a few months away from debuting as Benzes, and slightly more when it comes to the AMG variants.
Some have speculated that the Mercedes CLE family could expand beyond the coupe and convertible with a four-door. Such a model would inevitably gun for the likes of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, and would also bridge the gap between the premium subcompact CLA, and the executive CLS.
Thus, in theory, there is room in the company’s family for it, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they give it the green light for production. After all, Mercedes is known for experimenting every now and then, which is why they now have two premium subcompact crossovers, the GLA and GLB. But should they launch it?
Before scrolling down to the comments area and answering that question, let’s see what a hypothetical four-door coupe variant of the Mercedes-Benz CLE might look like, as imagined by tedoradze.giorgi. It sports the brand’s typical design language, with the three-pointed star logo sitting in the middle of the grille, sweptback headlamps, and taillights that do tie it to other four-door cars in their portfolio.
Sure, the arched roofline behind the B pillars would eat into the headroom of those sitting at the back, but let’s face it, you could always get a C-Class or an E-Class, or perhaps an S-Class if you can afford it. Also, on a final note, we cannot help but mention that from certain angles, this digital take on the four-door CLE kind of looks like a BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, doesn’t it?
