Resurrected Buick Riviera Makes the Chevy Camaro Feel Like a Digital Opel Land Yacht

The sixth-generation Chevy Camaro’s fate is unknown beyond the 2023 model year production end threshold. So, what if GM turned the platform into a beloved land yacht?
According to the rumor mill, the final manufacturing job for the 2023 Chevy Camaro pony and muscle car is scheduled for August 3rd, next year. Beyond that, it is currently anyone’s guess what might happen with the nameplate and its production architecture.
Meanwhile, GM’s posher Buick is doing nothing in the real world aside from giving its fans very few reasons to rejoice. According to the online chatter, no one really likes those bland crossovers, and not even the Century nameplate resurrection went as planned, according to enthusiasts. The latter do not want a minivan almost as big as an Escalade, but rather would love to see cool passenger cars making a fabled comeback.
No worries, at least the virtual automotive realm is ready to oblige. So, here is the digital artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who has prepared another iconic nameplate for one of his beloved CGI revival ideas. Thus, after recently mulling the perspective of a 2024 Ford Crown Victoria rebirth on the CGI bones of the Taurus sedan and Mustang pony car, now he also proposes a “new Riviera.”
The return of the personal luxury car produced by Buick from 1963 to 1999 (with a short hiatus back during the 1994 model year) seems to be imagined on the digital platform of the Chevy Camaro and – to some – it even brings back dear memories of the times when Opel was a part of the General Motors stable. Plus, there are also some ritzy color options, along with a couple of different virtual POVs. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
