The Buick Century Is Back, Albeit as a Minivan That's Almost as Big as an Escalade

General Motors has revived the Buick Century moniker, only this time it is not being used on a passenger car, but on a minivan – and we reckon Toyota is probably not happy about it.
Promising to “set a new standard for luxury MPV mobility,” the all-new Buick GL8 Century is strictly limited to China, where it joins the GL8 family – hence the identical looks.
Measuring 5,230 mm (206 in) long, 1,980 mm (78 in) wide, and 1,867 mm (73.5 in) tall, the 2023 Buick Century is almost as big as the latest Cadillac Escalade. At 3,130 mm (123.2 in) long, its wheelbase is longer than that of the premium high-rider.
Available with seating for four or six, it has a very spacious interior enhanced by the partition wall, with integrated 32-inch sliding screen, said to be an industry-first. This can be lifted or lowered at the touch of a screen, isolating those at the back from the driver and front-seat passenger, in very limo-like fashion.
And just like limos, it has a refrigerator, scent diffuser, leather upholstery, massaging function for the heated seats, premium audio signed by Bose in this case, starry sky headliner, cabin air purifying system, and an 8-inch touchscreen display in the central armrest used to control various functions.
In the 2+2+2 layout, the Buick GL8 Century people carrier features independent seating in the second and third rows that supports different configurations, for sleeping, relaxing, or maximizing space. The seats include heating, ventilation, and massaging functions, and they’re joined by a foldable table, wireless charging pad, and USB sockets. Ambient lighting, decorative stitching, and premium carpets are also included.
Power is supplied by the eighth-gen Ecotec 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, backed up by a mild-hybrid system, and paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The premium minivan is offered in three variants in the People’s Republic, priced between RMB 529,900 and RMB 689,900 ($73,089-$95,158).
