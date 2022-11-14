2023 Honda Accord Type R Wishes It's the 1990s All Over Again, Though Only Virtually

Honda’s Type R designation for the company’s dedicated performance versions has been around for three decades, already. Alas, right now, they think there can be only one.
That would be the feisty 2023 Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch. But in the past, things looked a little different. For starters, the original Honda/Acura NSX got a severely limited-edition Type R at home in Japan between 1992 and 1995. That followed the same year of 1995 with the first Integra Type R, also of the JDM variety, which made its way to the U.S. back in 1997.
The third model to receive the Type R moniker was the 1997 EK9-generation Civic, followed by the Accord sedan offered in Type R attire for the European market from 1998 to 2002. There was also a derivative called the Accord Euro-R for the Japanese home market, but nothing for the Americans, this time around. No worries, with the arrival of the eleventh-generation Accord, things might change – even if only digitally. And it’s not like we did not see this coming.
Even before its official introduction, the 2023 Honda Accord mid-size sedan was a prime target for pixel masters to unofficially imagine its next-gen looks and then also elevate them to full Type R goodness. Now, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to jump back and forth between his passenger and truck series with CGI grace, and also join the Accord Type R party.
So, in between Chris Stapleton’s Ram ‘Traveller’ pickup truck posing as a digital three-door Dodge Ramcharger and a Ram 2500 Power Wagon morphing into a heavy-duty SUV, there is also a subtler four-door sedan looking to make a name for itself among Honda Type R fans. Thus, does it look sleek and powerful enough to get our CGI hall pass, or do we send it away for detention duty?
