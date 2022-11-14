autoevolution
Corvette Month
2023 Honda Civic Tourer Type R Would Be the Working Man's Ultimate Family Car

14 Nov 2022, 08:28 UTC
The new generation Honda Civic Type R has fallen into the hands of rendering artists once again, only this time it has been imagined as something very unrealistic in today’s market: a wagon, or Tourer, as the Japanese company would call it.
2023 Honda Civic Type R - Rendering 11 photos
You can blame the unrealistic part on the fact that most new car buyers cannot be bothered by anything that is not a crossover, SUV, or pickup.

And since the wagon is part of a dying breed, just like the traditional minivan, and mid-size sedan, you can bet your bottom dollar on not seeing a long-roof version of the Japanese company's front-wheel drive hot hatch.

Nonetheless, if Honda decided to give it a go, then it would pretty much look like the one sketched out by sugardesign_1 and shared on social media over the weekend. The car has a redesigned back end, with bigger fenders, three-quarter windows, and a more generous cargo area, which would make it the ultimate family car for the blue-collar petrolhead.

There is no big wing attached to the tailgate anymore, and it retains the same aggressively-shaped front and rear bumpers, side skirts, diffuser, and three tailpipes. It has a bright green paint finish, privacy windows all around, black alloys with a Y-spoke pattern spinning around the red brake calipers, and a huge desire to be driven fast around racetracks.

Speaking of racetracks, a pair of new generation Civic Type R hot hatches were spotted going flat-out at the Nurburgring recently, and it has been reported that Honda might try to break the front-wheel drive lap record for production cars at the (in)famous circuit. The current FWD king of the ‘Ring is the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, which posted 7:40.10, so the Honda needs to be faster than that in order to steal its crown.



