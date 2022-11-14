1968 Plymouth Barracuda Feels Digitally Valiant, Goes for a Widebody Restomod

For someone who often dabbles with the classic part of the North American CGI-to-reality sector, it is quite surprising that Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on so few Mopar journeys of wishful thinking discovery.
This is quite odd, indeed, as this pixel master never lacks either project visualization or plain dream car ideas. Only these are mostly of the GM or Blue oval variety, rather than attending the Mopar party. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Just look at the latest string of either CGI-to-reality or imagination projects. The author had just about anything from Stellantis’ classic rivals, from original Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang build ideas to lifted or slammed SEMA thoughts, and from Impalas, Novas, Chevelles, or GTOs to slammed-wide trucks. Even quirky brands such as DeLorean were better represented than Mopars, lately.
Luckily, maybe now it’s time for a momentous change. And, hopefully, it all starts with a 1968 Plymouth Barracuda that only shows the classy second-generation restomod goodies from behind. No worries, though, as we have stuff to discuss and options to choose from. For starters, there is a trio of CGI color palette versions, in Satin Green, Satin Black, and Satin Crimson.
Plus, each slammed and widebody ’68 Cuda gets their wheel option, as well: deep-dish bronze, polished chrome, or all black, respectively. Aside from that, how do you like the wider fender flares, the geometrical pattern for the dual exhaust system, and – above all – the full-width double-layered LED taillight treatment?
Is it worthy of our CGI hall pass? Or maybe we should hold judgment until the author decides to present more of the POV goodies. Thus, we could better look at the restomodded front end and dream of the best powertrain option to fit the CGI goodies! I’m already thinking of an SRT Hellcat swap…
