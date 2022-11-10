What if Volvo and Ford Never Broke Up, Could Swedish F-150s and a 'VolStang' Exist?

Currently, the biggest star in Volvo’s new lineup is the freshly introduced EX90 flagship electric SUV. And while it does not show it, this XC90 successor was made under Chinese – not Swedish – patronage.
That is not inherently bad, since Volvo has been under Geely ownership since 2010. And now the all-new Volvo EX90 has presented itself with up to 510 hp and 375 miles (604 km) of range. Naturally, it is also the safest Volvo ever made, and even capable of doubling as an intelligent energy management system for your home.
Also, it is a major tech wizard brimming with advanced goodies from Nvidia, Google, or Luminar to try and help Volvo take on Tesla in the United States. Speaking of the latter region, someone flaunted an alternate-universe desire and said he was “so glad that Ford and Volvo never broke up.” Well, that’s entirely hypothetical and coming from the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media.
The pixel master has prepared another of his beloved CGI brand mashup series and takes on ‘Blue Voldvo’ (yup, I made that up, feel free to scold me in the comments section) right at the flagship SUV edge of the EV revolution precipice. Anyway, the CGI expert has an entire roster of Forldvos, mostly in the crossover and SUV department – including as an alternative to the new EX90.
But frankly, we are way more interested in the hilarious perspective where Volvo Cars would take some casual sporty duties by way of Ford S60 Mustang coupes or become a regular workhorse partner with Volvo Transits, Rangers, or even F-150s!
What do you think? Would those have had a potentially positive impact on the Volvo customer base? Or, perhaps, the only worthy CGIs are the ones where Ford CUVs and SUVs ruggedly influenced the Volvo establishment into adopting a highly adventurous rock-crawling, dune-bashing, overlanding-focused lifestyle?
