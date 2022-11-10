Virtual McLaren Ensifera Acts as PHEV Mid-Engine Step Between Artura and Solus GT

McLaren Automotive has a well-developed production strategy consisting of three major sports car pillars and a brand-new grand touring model.
The GT is their first foray into the world of dedicated grand tourers, but that is not the only quirky idea they had, recently. As such, alongside the current Artura mid-engine hybrid, the iconic 720S series, as well as the cool Ultimate Series products (Senna, Speedtail, Elva), there is also that bonkers new Solus GT.
Imagined as a limited 25-unit series of track-only bespoke mid-engine sports cars, the Solus GT is basically the radical spiritual successor of the company’s 2017 McLaren Vision Gran Turismo Concept. Naturally, the crazy 829-hp V10-powered supercar attracted a lot of attention from collectors, which might have triggered some ideas from other people, including over across the virtual realm.
As such, let us get reacquainted with Dejan Hristov, a Skopje, North Macedonia-based freelance virtual automotive artist, who has recently imagined a new mid-engine supercar for McLaren. Potentially another hybrid like the Artura PHEV, this design study is called Ensifera, and with its otherworldly styling, we can only imagine it as a possible street-legal companion for the Solus GT.
Of course, other use case scenarios could also be imagined. Remember how Ferrari decided to take a PHEV jab at the world with the 296 GTB and its 3.0-liter V6 plus two electric motors churned out no less than 819 hp in a retro-modern package? Well, McLaren has no direct answer for that because its single electric motor plus V6 Artura powertrain stops at 671 horsepower.
Thus, it could be easy to imagine that – if Ferrari’s model is successful – the Brits might want to answer the idea in kind, albeit with a fancy, exotic twist to avoid being accused of plagiarism. Plus, since they don’t have the Prancing Horse’s heritage, it is only natural to look towards more extreme, futuristic designs rather than in the past, right?
