2025 Boxster EV Unofficially Drops All Camo to Preview Porsche's Electric Future

The Porsche Boxster and Cayman are going electric for the next generation, and we’ve already seen the first prototype of the open-top sports car testing in the open one day ago.
Despite looking like it didn’t feature much camouflage, it actually had lots of fake bits meant to trick bystanders into thinking that it’s not an EV. They even went as far as fitting it with a fake exhaust tip, yet that didn’t do the trick for our man with the cam, who managed to immortalize it in a premiere.
Fast forward to present day, and rendering artists have already peeled away its fake skin to try and decipher the looks. These digital illustrations came from the peeps at Kolesa, and they imagine the all-electric 2025 Porsche Boxster with no camouflage whatsoever, in a very lively blue hue.
The car looks rather realistic, with Mission R Concept-inspired head- and taillights, and similar aero bits mounted in front of the rear wheels, which we believe to have been sitting under wraps on the scooped prototype. Flush-mounted door handles are a novelty that wasn’t present on the real thing, and elsewhere, it looks like a muscular all-quiet car meant to give its occupants an adrenaline rush at a hard push of the right pedal.
Nothing is known about the electric powertrain yet, though it has been reported that entry-level models will feature a single motor driving the rear wheels. Better equipped versions of the upcoming Boxster, as well as the Cayman, are expected to launch with dual motors, with a second one mounted at the front, which will give them all-wheel drive capabilities.
Nonetheless, these are very early assumptions, so you may want to take them with the proverbial pinch of salt until official confirmation arrives. The next-gen Boxster and Cayman, with zero-emission power, are said to premiere at the end of 2024, likely making their way to the market for the 2025 MY.
