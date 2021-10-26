Bubble Car Microlino 2.0 Makes for a Convincing (Virtual) Offroader

Three-wheelers and microcars were always deemed the perfect means of transport in the crowded urban environment. Replace their tiny combustion engine with an electric powertrain, and you’ve got yourself the perfect – and perfectly compact – vehicle to zap around the city on your daily commute, with a low carbon footprint and low maintenance costs.
That’s not to say that small EVs are only suited for the city. This independent design study, courtesy of Dejan Hristov and Vladimir Matijasevic, shows that you can turn even something as tiny and cute as the Microlino 2.0 into a rather fierce, but still cute offroader. Food for thought for reservation holders.
The Microlino 2.0 is the second-generation electric bubble car from Micro Mobility Solutions. It is legally a heavy quadricycle and it will be offered in three configurations, Urban, Dolce, and Competizione, with three options for the battery pack, and a wide range of extra features. The starting price for the base model is €12,500 (approximately $14,510 at the current exchange rate).
That’s the real-life Microlino 2.0, which made its debut at IAA 2021 and will go into production later this year. Some 24,000 people have placed pre-orders on it, so clearly, there is a market opening for it.
Because nothing is better on an autumn morning than a cup of Joe and a bit of daydreaming, the Microlino offroad modification study hints at a bright future for some of these future Microlino owners who might want to take it out of the city every once in a while. Renders show a reinforced chassis and body, with offroad upgrades that could turn this compact EV into a competent vehicle for the more adventurous traveler. It would still be cramped in every sense of the way, but it would do its job, just as it promises to do in the current form, in the city.
Upgraded suspension and bigger tires, solid metal framing with multiple functionality, and extra lights, would turn the Microlino 2.0 into quite a mean machine for offroad use. Since this is a virtual project and will remain so for the foreseeable future (at the very least), pictures will suffice. We’ll part on this note: if you ever laughed at the idea of a Microlino bubble car offroading, know that it could actually do a decent job at it.
