Volvo Has High Hopes for Its EX90 EV As It Prepares To Take On Tesla in the U.S.

As was reported on autoevolution, Volvo took the wraps off its flagship all-electric, three-row, seven-seat crossover EX90 yesterday at a ceremony in Sweden.
On hand for the event was Volvo Car USA CEO Anders Gustaffson and he made no bones about how the company feels the new crossover will be received in the States by stating will become the brand's No. 1 volume electric vehicle.
"The EX90 is built for the U.S. market with a 100 percent focus on electrification," Gustafsson told Automotive News "The volume on this car will be significant in year one for our [retail] partners."
Built on the company's all-electric platform, the EX90 will be the first EV to be produced at Volvo's 2.3 million-square-foot plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, beginning later this year for the model's launch in 2024.
So certain that the flagship model will be a success, Gustaffson estimates that the bulk of the first year of production will be pre-sold.
The company is counting on a considerable loyal fan base looking for an all-electric option for their next vehicle purchase. While the company did decline to give an exact MSRP on the new model, they did state that it would start at less than $80,000. The vehicle will also partially qualify for the Inflation Reduction Acts $7,500 federal EV tax credit.
The EX90 will join the two variants of the hybrid XC90 in a market that is packed with competition from the likes of powerhouse Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, and even home-grown Ford which all are experiencing surging EV sales.
In the third quarter of 2022, a record-setting 200,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. as consumers look for an alternative to gas-powered vehicles. Leading the way in market share was Tesla with 64%, down from 66% in Q2 and 75% in Q1 as Ford, GM, and Hyundai begin large-scale production of new EV models. Through September, EV registrations in the U.S. were up 57%, according to Experian Automotive.
"The EX90 is built for the U.S. market with a 100 percent focus on electrification," Gustafsson told Automotive News "The volume on this car will be significant in year one for our [retail] partners."
Built on the company's all-electric platform, the EX90 will be the first EV to be produced at Volvo's 2.3 million-square-foot plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, beginning later this year for the model's launch in 2024.
So certain that the flagship model will be a success, Gustaffson estimates that the bulk of the first year of production will be pre-sold.
The company is counting on a considerable loyal fan base looking for an all-electric option for their next vehicle purchase. While the company did decline to give an exact MSRP on the new model, they did state that it would start at less than $80,000. The vehicle will also partially qualify for the Inflation Reduction Acts $7,500 federal EV tax credit.
The EX90 will join the two variants of the hybrid XC90 in a market that is packed with competition from the likes of powerhouse Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, and even home-grown Ford which all are experiencing surging EV sales.
In the third quarter of 2022, a record-setting 200,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. as consumers look for an alternative to gas-powered vehicles. Leading the way in market share was Tesla with 64%, down from 66% in Q2 and 75% in Q1 as Ford, GM, and Hyundai begin large-scale production of new EV models. Through September, EV registrations in the U.S. were up 57%, according to Experian Automotive.