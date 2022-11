Five-Door BMW M2 Touring Represents a Digitally Affordable M3 Touring Alternative

Produced in Mexico at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant, the 453-hp M TwinPower Turbo inline-six M2 (with RWD and standard six-speed manual) will then become the most ‘affordable’ entry into the BMW M fold with an MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling. The next entry in America is, of course, the $72,800 M3 Sedan.But over in Europe (at home in Germany, for example) one can also have the family-oriented BMW M3 Touring five-door high-performance station wagon, from no less than €72,300 ($75,105 at the current exchange rate). Still, some people may think they just want the fast grocery-getting capabilities without the higher price tag and/or the fugly double-coffin grille style.Well, at least Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, thinks we do so. Thus, after a short 2023 Honda Civic Type R Tourer in Jade Green and Chinese Volkswagen Lamando R Shooting Brake hiatus, the pixel master is now fully back in the signature “Touring the world!” mood with yet another BMW M2 twist Remember his previous three-door BMW M2 Touring morphing into a Hot Orange color that left a lot to interpretation – such as, are we dealing with a Hot Hatch, a Shooting Brake, or all of them together? Well, now he combines the spectacular, digital Jade Green hue with the virtual prospects of a five-door M2 Touring that serves as the cheaper alternative to the G81 BMW M3 Touring.So, now that it is a traditional grocery-getter with high-performance capabilities, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?