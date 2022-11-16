Five-Door BMW M2 Touring Represents a Digitally Affordable M3 Touring Alternative

Recently launched to thicken the performance bucket list or the outrageous BMW plot (it all depends on your POV to select which use case scenario fits best), the M2 sport compact car is still awaiting its April 2023 first deliveries.
Produced in Mexico at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant, the 453-hp M TwinPower Turbo inline-six M2 (with RWD and standard six-speed manual) will then become the most ‘affordable’ entry into the BMW M fold with an MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling. The next entry in America is, of course, the $72,800 M3 Sedan.
But over in Europe (at home in Germany, for example) one can also have the family-oriented BMW M3 Touring five-door high-performance station wagon, from no less than €72,300 ($75,105 at the current exchange rate). Still, some people may think they just want the fast grocery-getting capabilities without the higher price tag and/or the fugly double-coffin grille style.
Well, at least Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, thinks we do so. Thus, after a short 2023 Honda Civic Type R Tourer in Jade Green and Chinese Volkswagen Lamando R Shooting Brake hiatus, the pixel master is now fully back in the signature “Touring the world!” mood with yet another BMW M2 twist.
Remember his previous three-door BMW M2 Touring morphing into a Hot Orange color that left a lot to interpretation – such as, are we dealing with a Hot Hatch, a Shooting Brake, or all of them together? Well, now he combines the spectacular, digital Jade Green hue with the virtual prospects of a five-door M2 Touring that serves as the cheaper alternative to the G81 BMW M3 Touring.
So, now that it is a traditional grocery-getter with high-performance capabilities, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
