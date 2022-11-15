Alternatively-Designed 2025 BMW X7 Gets Compared With Real-World Mercedes GLS

BMWs have become the ‘oh, slap’ (Chris Rock’s joke about Will Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, was met with violence) moment of the automotive industry. But that is not necessarily the case, at least virtually.
Right now, it is much easier to compile an extensive list of outrageous models from the Bavarian household rather than subtle, tame, and unimpressive ones. That is not necessarily a disaster for the luxury company, as we all know that bad publicity is still (mostly free) publicity. Alas, not everyone is impressed with the likes of the M2, M3, M4, iX, 7 Series, XM, or X7 LCI.
And as far as the latter is concerned, someone has decided to take matters into their own hands – or at the tip of their CGI brush strokes, as is the case here. So, meet Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has imagined an entire ‘alternative design language’ series for BMW’s X-series models.
Everything started with the little X1, continued with the compact X3, went through the iconic mid-size X5, and recently culminated with the introduction of an alternate CGI universe’s 2025 BMW X7 flagship. Naturally, as is tradition for his social media reel, the pixel master took his sweet time before showcasing all the goodies, first giving us dark and mysterious teasers of the front and rear POVs before ultimately unveiling the signature alternate styling.
Now, with all that digitally said and virtually done, it does not necessarily mean that the CGI expert will abandon his X7 progeny so easily. Just like with the other X-series models, the author is also mulling a bit of a CGI versus real-world fight by comparing the hypothetical BMW X7 with the model that is (arguably) the most ardent rival, the third-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS class, aka the SUV we all used to know as the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class before the second-gen 2016 model year facelift.
