Cadillac Escalade Convertible Rendering Mixes Opulent Styling and Open-Air Fun

The convertible utility vehicle isn’t a new concept. Back when people didn’t refer to utility vehicles as such, the Willys MB helped the Allies win the Second World War. Closer to our time, Land Rover used to make a soft-topped Range Rover Evoque. Also worthy of note, who could forget the slow-selling atrocity known as the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet?
Despite facing considerable headwinds from the suits at General Motors on its journey to series production, the Cadillac Escalade proved to be the right vehicle at the right moment for the premier marque of the Detroit-based automaker. Cadillac never offered a convertible version of its truck-based utility vehicle, prompting pixel meister Oscar Vargas to design one.
Better known as wb.artist20, the gentleman in question highlights that “here in South East Texas it’s still kinda convertible weather. How fun would it be to drive the whole family in this thing?” The design study rolls on 10-spoke chromies, which may not be to everyone’s liking. Be that as it may, those wheels are just fine in combination with the exterior chrome garnish. Equipped with captain’s chairs for the second row and 30/70 split-folding thirds, the body-on-frame land yacht is opulence personified.
All four second- and third-row occupants are presented with headrest-mounted screens. As expected of a modern vehicle gifted with this particular body style, a beefy roll bar goes over the second-row headrests.
The electrically operated canvas top is neatly hidden behind the rearmost seats under a body-color shell. Red leather upholstery and wood veneer are featured, together with two Cadillac crests on the sides of the roll bar.
The dual-tipped exhaust indicates either a naturally-aspirated V8 or turbocharged inline-six mill hiding under the hood. Had it been four exhaust outlets, the engine bay would’ve accommodated a supercharged V8 shared with the CT5-V Blackwing mid-size luxury sedan. Codenamed LT4, said lump develops 682 horsepower and 653 pound-foot (885 Nm) of torque.
