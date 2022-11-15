Abandoned 1960 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, Last Registered in 1989, Gets Second Chance at Life

Something about the 1960 Cadillac Deville sedan feels like the Jetsons animated sitcom. Perhaps it’s something to do with the iconic fins or turbine-designed taillights that made it look like it wants to jet off. That, ladies and gentlemen, was the charm of American post-war automotive styling. It was dramatic, enticing, and frankly, quite popular.
Classic Cadillacs get a lot of love regardless of the generation or what’s underneath. Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair YouTube channel recently got his hands on a 1960 Cadillac Sedan DeVille that had been abandoned for years.
He’d placed an advertisement on the classifieds, and a gentleman approached him with this unit. According to the previous owner, it was purchased several years ago as a project car but never completed. The plates say it was last legally on the road in 1989.
It’s a 1960 Cadillac Sedan DeVille flattop with a pillarless “six-window” design. About 22,579 units of this classic rolled out of the assembly line in 1960.
The 1960 DeVille sedan came with Cadillac’s 390 cu-inch 6.4-liter V8, good for 324 hp (328 ps) at 4,800 rpm. All this power was harnessed by a 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
Mortske’s find wasn’t in the best condition. While the body lines looked somewhat decent (rust and missing chrome trims and taillights), the suspension system and underbody were corroded and needed a ton of work – thanks to years of sitting abandoned.
The swanky 1960s interior also needed some reupholstery work. Worse, the floorpan was missing.
When it was time to get it running, the 60s Cadillac Sedan DeVille lit right up after a couple of turns. Mortske still had to fix the wiring system (it was a complete mess and a fire hazard) and the carburetor needed a replacement.
He is willing to let this 1960 Cadillac Sedan DeVille go for $3,500 (for the complete car as is) or $1,500 as a roller without the engine and transmission.
We recommend watching the video below for more of that revival action. You could learn a thing or two about getting these roughed-up classics back on the road.
He’d placed an advertisement on the classifieds, and a gentleman approached him with this unit. According to the previous owner, it was purchased several years ago as a project car but never completed. The plates say it was last legally on the road in 1989.
It’s a 1960 Cadillac Sedan DeVille flattop with a pillarless “six-window” design. About 22,579 units of this classic rolled out of the assembly line in 1960.
The 1960 DeVille sedan came with Cadillac’s 390 cu-inch 6.4-liter V8, good for 324 hp (328 ps) at 4,800 rpm. All this power was harnessed by a 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
Mortske’s find wasn’t in the best condition. While the body lines looked somewhat decent (rust and missing chrome trims and taillights), the suspension system and underbody were corroded and needed a ton of work – thanks to years of sitting abandoned.
The swanky 1960s interior also needed some reupholstery work. Worse, the floorpan was missing.
When it was time to get it running, the 60s Cadillac Sedan DeVille lit right up after a couple of turns. Mortske still had to fix the wiring system (it was a complete mess and a fire hazard) and the carburetor needed a replacement.
He is willing to let this 1960 Cadillac Sedan DeVille go for $3,500 (for the complete car as is) or $1,500 as a roller without the engine and transmission.
We recommend watching the video below for more of that revival action. You could learn a thing or two about getting these roughed-up classics back on the road.