Lamborghinis Old and New Gather in Japan for Jaw-Dropping Display at Special Event

The Raging Bull’s prestigious local clientele got together recently in the Land of the Rising Sun, for the 2022 Lamborghini Day Japan, in Tokyo.
Attended by CEO Stephan Winkelmann, and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini, who were joined by a few exotic models brought there by the company based in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the event welcomed 180 Lambo-badged supercars, old and new, and a few special edition models.
The exotics gathered on November 11, at the Sea Forest Waterway, and they were displayed at the waterfront venue built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Subsequently, they set out for a quick drive in Japan’s capital city, and the event culminated with the local unveiling of the Urus Performante. The super SUV boasts a devilish 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, and tops out at 306 kph (190 mph).
“The exceptional passion for Lamborghini from owners and enthusiasts in Japan makes this celebratory event extremely special,” said CEO Stephan. “Japan is a significant and established market for Lamborghini, which continues to grow year on year, and Lamborghini Day is a unique opportunity for us to come together in this part of the world to celebrate our Italian brand.”
Besides the Urus Performante, which is also the record holder for production SUVs at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Lamborghini also brought a Miura SV, restored by their Polo Storico department. The Ad Personam was also represented, giving Lambo’s clientele countless personalization ideas. As for other models that took part in the 2022 Lamborghini Day Japan, these also comprised the Countach LPI 800-4, Sian FKP 37, Aventador Ultimae, Diablo GTR, Countach 25th Anniversary, and others, some of which can be admired in the image gallery shared above. So, which one is your favorite?
The exotics gathered on November 11, at the Sea Forest Waterway, and they were displayed at the waterfront venue built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Subsequently, they set out for a quick drive in Japan’s capital city, and the event culminated with the local unveiling of the Urus Performante. The super SUV boasts a devilish 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, and tops out at 306 kph (190 mph).
“The exceptional passion for Lamborghini from owners and enthusiasts in Japan makes this celebratory event extremely special,” said CEO Stephan. “Japan is a significant and established market for Lamborghini, which continues to grow year on year, and Lamborghini Day is a unique opportunity for us to come together in this part of the world to celebrate our Italian brand.”
Besides the Urus Performante, which is also the record holder for production SUVs at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Lamborghini also brought a Miura SV, restored by their Polo Storico department. The Ad Personam was also represented, giving Lambo’s clientele countless personalization ideas. As for other models that took part in the 2022 Lamborghini Day Japan, these also comprised the Countach LPI 800-4, Sian FKP 37, Aventador Ultimae, Diablo GTR, Countach 25th Anniversary, and others, some of which can be admired in the image gallery shared above. So, which one is your favorite?