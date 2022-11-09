Lamborghini EV Coming in 2028 With 2+2 Seating Layout and Two-Door Body Style

Acquired by the Volkswagen Group in 1998, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese made a statement with the launch of the Urus high-performance utility vehicle in December 2017 for the 2018 model year. It’s no secret a fourth model is desired by the Italian automaker’s high-ranking officials, a model that will serve as Lamborghini’s first-ever EV.
In May 2021, big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann revealed that the main challenge of the automotive industry comes in the guise of increasingly stricter emission regulations. To comply with EU7 targets and their CAFE equivalents in the U.S., Lamborghini was forced to find a balance between reducing emissions and improving performance by way of electrification.
The final combustion-engined V12 supercar has already been manufactured, and come December 2022, the final combustion-engined V10 supercar will be revealed in the form of the Huracan Sterrato. The successor of the Huracan is expected to switch to a twin-turbo V8 capable of revving to 10,000 spinnies. The Aventador’s replacement will feature a brand-new V12 of the naturally-aspirated variety, and both models feature plug-in assistance to improve performance while reducing CO2 emissions.
All three model lines will be electrified by 2024, and as per the roadmap detailed by Winkelmann, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata will reveal its first-ever EV sometime after 2025. He specifically highlighted “the second half of this decade” without mentioning the year when it will be revealed.
Speaking to Auto Express, the head honcho cleared things up a little. Not only did he confirm a 2+2 seating layout and a two-door configuration, but also “more ground clearance” than its current supercars. Think of a modern-day Lamborghini Espada on stilts. Automobili Lamborghini wants to launch the yet-to-be-named gran turismo in 2028.
Given the money invested by the Volkswagen Group into the Scalable Systems Platform, the grand touring-oriented model could feature this vehicle architecture. To be introduced in 2026, the SSP will eventually replace the MEB and PPE. The Sport version of the SSP is expected to be used by Audi for the all-electric successor of the R8 mid-engine supercar.
