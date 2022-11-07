Lamborghini Huracan Acts Like a Mustang in Miami, Curb Puts an End to the 'Fun'

Did you have any doubt about the ‘money does not buy skill’ saying? Well, the video embedded at the bottom of the page should be enough to erase it from your mind.
The main star of the clip, which was uploaded by miami___wtf and reshared by supercar.fails one day ago, is a Lamborghini Huracan, a rear-wheel drive one by the looks of it, which ended up hitting the curb in Miami.
Looking to show off for some particular reason, the driver of the Italian blue-blooded model floored it, went past two people who were recording the ‘action’ on each side of the road, and then the unpredictable happened. As it was gaining momentum, the tail kicked out, sending it into an uncontrolled powerslide.
The person holding the wheel did not seem to have reacted at all, as the Huracan turned right in a blink of an eye, heading towards the sidewalk. Almost immediately, it took a bite out of the curb and did a 180-degree turn, before coming to a full stop.
We cannot tell you if the driver was also the owner, or if this was a rental, but if you know more about it, then feel free to share the information with us in the comments section down below, and we will update this story.
In the meantime, it is worth noting that no one was injured as a result of this stupid stunt, which could have ended badly for pedestrians. Also, before returning to the road, the Lamborghini Huracan in question is going to need an inspection, and some new parts, as that close encounter of the third kind with the curb has definitely left some deep marks on the brakes, suspension, and wheels. It is likely that a repaint of certain body parts will be needed too.
