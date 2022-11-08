Gorgeous Porsche 9XX Gen 3 Formula E Car Makes Global Premiere Before Mexico City E-Prix

Porsche doesn't enter just any old racing series. So when they decide to double down on a specific racing format, it's a sign that it's here for the long haul. That's why the all-new 99X Electric Gen3 Formula E race car is such a huge deal. A passing fad, we think not.
For its fourth foray into a Formula E season, Porsche went all out to stake its claim in the world's most innovative racing series. With an ultra-lightweight monocoque frame and up to 350 kW (476 hp) to play with, the shorter wheelbase and lighter overall curb weight compared to cars in recent seasons should make for some absolute banger racing.
A regenerative braking system capable of outputting 600 kW at max capacity, it's over twice as effective as 9XX gen-II racers. With a clever brake-by-wire system taking the place of traditional brake linkages, the system has more in common with fighter jet controls than a traditional racing car. Up to 40 percent of the 9XX's battery's capacity can be replenished during the course of a race.
What this means in a racing context is less range anxiety, leading to fewer pit stops and more competitive racing. When you're consistently battling with Formula One for a furiously loyal fanbase, these things really do matter. As for the Gen-3 9XX, expect it to make its global debut on January 14th, 2023, in Mexico for the Mexico City e-Prix.
Meanwhile, Porsche is still dead-set on fulfilling obligations for the plethora of more traditional racing series they've long been stalwarts of. In sanctioning bodies like the GT2 European Series, the GT America Series, and the 24 Hours of LeMans. Of all the great European manufacturers, perhaps none other than Porsche has quite such a prolific global reach. One thing's for sure. This upcoming Formula e season is sure to be a real hot cake.
