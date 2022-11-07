The Ultimate Luxury Combo: A Custom Porsche 911 Targa and a Chronograph Can Now Be Yours

This year, Porsche Classic remodeled and created a unique 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa for its 50th anniversary. Now, it will be offered up for auction, alongside a one-off Chronograph 1 counterpart, developed especially for the event.
This year, to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary, Porsche Design created a custom 911 Targa and a one-off Chronograph 1, both honoring the creations of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the son of the founder of the brand, who started Porsche Design in 1972 and designed the original 911, one of the most iconic sports cars of all time.
For the one-off 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa, Porsche Design worked closely with the Porsche Classic division to create a retro ride with modern touches, using a 911 T 2.4 Targa from 1972 as a base vehicle. The original car was in poor condition and missing some parts, and this is where the Porsche Classic experts came to shine. They completely upgraded the engine and chassis specifications for the S version. Back in 1972, the top-of-the-range model came with a 2.3-liter flat-six rated at 187 horsepower (190 ps).
The restored 911 Targa is painted in solid black with anodized Fuchs wheels. The classic lateral stripes have a Platinum satin finish, with Porsche Design lettering on the flanks. Meanwhile, the Targa lettering was painted matte black. To continue a cohesive design, the Targa roll bar comes in the same Platinum satin finish, giving the restored model a new interpretation of the stainless steel of the classic model. The grille on the engine cover also has a Porsche Design 50th Anniversary badge, plus a reproduction of Ferdinand Alexander's signature.
The interior proved to be the real challenge. Clad in original historic fabrics, it carries on the black theme of its elegant exterior. It also features black and Cool Grey Sport-Tex checkered flag upholstery, found on the seats, door padding, and dashboard. The passenger side also sports a Porsche Design 50th Anniversary badge, and the same logo is found on the vehicle document folder and tool bag.
Besides this 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa, the listing for the RM Sotheby’s auction also includes a one-off Chronograph 1 - 911 S 2.4 Targa watch, which is a counterpart to the unique Porsche car. Developed for the auction, the timepiece is based on the original Porsche Design Chronograph 1 launched in 1972, with a matte-black dial, a red stopwatch second hand, and glowing hour indices. Naturally, the Porsche design logo appears on the dial, crown, and wristband.
The auction site estimates the luxury duo will sell between $275,000 and $375,000, and it comes with no reserve. Bidding is open between November 29 and December 14.
For the one-off 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa, Porsche Design worked closely with the Porsche Classic division to create a retro ride with modern touches, using a 911 T 2.4 Targa from 1972 as a base vehicle. The original car was in poor condition and missing some parts, and this is where the Porsche Classic experts came to shine. They completely upgraded the engine and chassis specifications for the S version. Back in 1972, the top-of-the-range model came with a 2.3-liter flat-six rated at 187 horsepower (190 ps).
The restored 911 Targa is painted in solid black with anodized Fuchs wheels. The classic lateral stripes have a Platinum satin finish, with Porsche Design lettering on the flanks. Meanwhile, the Targa lettering was painted matte black. To continue a cohesive design, the Targa roll bar comes in the same Platinum satin finish, giving the restored model a new interpretation of the stainless steel of the classic model. The grille on the engine cover also has a Porsche Design 50th Anniversary badge, plus a reproduction of Ferdinand Alexander's signature.
The interior proved to be the real challenge. Clad in original historic fabrics, it carries on the black theme of its elegant exterior. It also features black and Cool Grey Sport-Tex checkered flag upholstery, found on the seats, door padding, and dashboard. The passenger side also sports a Porsche Design 50th Anniversary badge, and the same logo is found on the vehicle document folder and tool bag.
Besides this 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa, the listing for the RM Sotheby’s auction also includes a one-off Chronograph 1 - 911 S 2.4 Targa watch, which is a counterpart to the unique Porsche car. Developed for the auction, the timepiece is based on the original Porsche Design Chronograph 1 launched in 1972, with a matte-black dial, a red stopwatch second hand, and glowing hour indices. Naturally, the Porsche design logo appears on the dial, crown, and wristband.
The auction site estimates the luxury duo will sell between $275,000 and $375,000, and it comes with no reserve. Bidding is open between November 29 and December 14.