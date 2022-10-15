Babboe Curve-E Is an Electric Cargo Bike That Aims to Revolutionize the School Run

Cargo bikes have been around for quite some time, and now that the need for greener transportation has become ever more stringent, manufacturers in this niche have also started to move towards electrification. It’s the case of Babboe, a Netherlands-based bike manufacturer with 15 years of experience in the business of developing safe and affordable cargo bikes. The Babboe Curve-Electric, the newest addition to their lineup, is an elegant three-wheel cargo bike built to the highest quality standards.
Babboe started in 2005 when a small group of parents were looking for a sturdy, affordable cargo bike to use for their kids’ school run. They couldn’t find any available on the market at the time, so they set their minds on creating one, and that’s how Babboe’s first cargo bike dubbed Babboe Big came to be in 2007.
Cargo bikes not only offer parents the possibility to carry multiple children at once and haul groceries or other stuff with very little effort but are also the safest way to transport children on a bike, according to ADAC (Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club), Europe’s largest motoring association. And the argument that you have to be physically fit to be able to ride such a bike, considering the sizable load, no longer stands given the perks brought about by electrification.
Babboe Curve-E is the electric version of the company’s Curve bakfiet - as the Dutch call this type of bike - and comes with the same design and smart technology as the normal model, but it’s equipped with an electric engine.
It boasts a simple design with rounded contours and safe entry and exit thanks to child-friendly anti-slip steps. It sits on a robust, steel three-wheel trike frame with the rider’s seat placed behind while the precious cargo is located at the front. And that’s a strategic configuration as it allows parents to keep an eye on their children even when they are on the move.
Fittingly dubbed the SUV of the cycling world, the Curve-E is designed for families of up to five - the parent riding the bike and up to four kids sitting comfortably up front. The bike’s box features two neat fixed benches running along the front and back sides, with two three-point harnesses on each side. And if you install your baby carrier in the box, you can even bring your baby along.
With child safety in mind, Babboe also equipped the Curve-E with state-of-the-art brakes, robust tires, and electric pedal assistance with eight modes. The pedal assistance allows riders to easily cover great distances and even climb hills with minimal trouble.
The cargo bike comes in four color options, including Grey, Wood, White, and Black, and the buyer can also select between three battery capacity options (374 Wh, 450 Wh, and 500 Wh). The company has also made available a series of accessories for its Curve bakfiets, such as a rain tent, sunroof, seat cushion, toddler seat, or bike cover.
If you, too, want to cycle your kids everywhere in a safe, fast, and comfortable way, know that Babboe’s Curve-E cargo bike retails in Europe for €3,449 ($3,352 at current exchange rates). A more powerful mid-drive variant of the Babboe Curve-E is available in the US for $6,250 (€6,075).
