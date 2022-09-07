Another Lamborghini Huracan Was Ruined After a High-Speed Chase Ended Badly Down Under

Many crashes have proved that driving a powerful supercar is not the same as controlling it. The driver of a Lamborghini Huracan got into trouble with the police after refusing to stop and later crashing the Huracan into two other vehicles during the high-speed chase.
South Australia has declared war on supercar owners and is moving to adopt new safety legislation to ensure the proper use of powerful vehicles. If it passes, high-performance car owners will need to get a special license to be allowed to drive their vehicles. The same bill will ban disabling traction control in high-powered cars. The initiative was prompted after another Lamborghini Huracan driver lost control and killed a 15-year-old girl in 2019.
Three years later, the same region and supercar model are in the middle of another scandal that would no doubt accelerate the adoption of the proposed legislation. The driver of a Lamborghini Huracan refused to stop after being caught speeding, prompting a high-speed chase that ended with the demise of the white Lambo.
According to police reports, the Lambo owner traveled more than 150 km/h (93 mph) in a 70 km/h (43 mph) zone. During the police chase, the Huracan driver accelerated to more than 210 km/h (130 mph). The pursuit police vehicle, a Chrysler 300, wouldn’t have had much chance to stop it if not for the Lambo’s driver’s lack of talent. It wasn’t long before he lost control of the car and collided with two other vehicles.
Fortunately, no one suffered life-threatening injuries, and two people in the Huracan fled the crash scene on foot. The driver was soon arrested, despite his resistance. This got him an “assault police in execution of duty” charge, among seven other counts. We’re not concerned about him. After all, the police report mentions he was treated for minor injuries. And whatever legal consequences he may suffer, he surely deserves.
The Lamborghini Huracan, on the other hand, looks in terrible shape, with substantial damage to the front fender and several airbags deployed. We’re not sure it’s scrapyard material, but it needs costly repairs before being returned to service. This would probably be with a new owner, as the Australians have the bad habit of seizing offenders’ vehicles and selling them at auction.
Three years later, the same region and supercar model are in the middle of another scandal that would no doubt accelerate the adoption of the proposed legislation. The driver of a Lamborghini Huracan refused to stop after being caught speeding, prompting a high-speed chase that ended with the demise of the white Lambo.
According to police reports, the Lambo owner traveled more than 150 km/h (93 mph) in a 70 km/h (43 mph) zone. During the police chase, the Huracan driver accelerated to more than 210 km/h (130 mph). The pursuit police vehicle, a Chrysler 300, wouldn’t have had much chance to stop it if not for the Lambo’s driver’s lack of talent. It wasn’t long before he lost control of the car and collided with two other vehicles.
Fortunately, no one suffered life-threatening injuries, and two people in the Huracan fled the crash scene on foot. The driver was soon arrested, despite his resistance. This got him an “assault police in execution of duty” charge, among seven other counts. We’re not concerned about him. After all, the police report mentions he was treated for minor injuries. And whatever legal consequences he may suffer, he surely deserves.
The Lamborghini Huracan, on the other hand, looks in terrible shape, with substantial damage to the front fender and several airbags deployed. We’re not sure it’s scrapyard material, but it needs costly repairs before being returned to service. This would probably be with a new owner, as the Australians have the bad habit of seizing offenders’ vehicles and selling them at auction.