Lamborghini Huracan Performante Gets Punched in the Mouth, Loses Its Front Logo

Having been involved in an accident, this rare, powerful, and pricey Lamborghini Huracan Performante is going to need a visit to the body shop in order to regain that pretty smile.
Snapped looking all sad on the side of the road in London earlier this month, it has significant damages that won’t exactly buff out. The front hood and bumper will have to be replaced altogether, and its owner will have to pay extra for a new logo, as the one sitting on its nose was reportedly stolen.
This was the only information about the Italian supercar that we could find at the time of writing, as @tfjj on Instagram, who shared the pics online, didn’t have much to say about it. “Poor Performante, dangers of street parking in London, hopefully insurance will sort it,” is what the caption reads.
So, does this mean that the owner was unfortunate enough to have been the victim of a hit and run? Your guess is as good as ours, but that’s what the social media post indirectly claims anyway. Fortunately, nothing else seems to have been damaged, as everything bar the face looks spot on, including the doors, side skirts, mirror caps, rear fenders, big wing at the back, wheels, windows, and so on.
More importantly, however, the icing on the cake, namely that sonorous 5.2-liter V10 engine placed in the middle of the car, wasn’t affected during the impact. The naturally aspirated lump enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 201 mph (325 kph) in the Huracan Performante. The blue-blooded exotic has a seven-speed DCT and all-wheel drive, and 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm to play with.
