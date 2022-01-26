Super Rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Burns on a Highway in Mexico

Lamborghini celebrated the brand’s founding year (1963) with a limited series of its already highly exclusive Aventador SVJ. As you’ve guessed already, only 63 units were produced, and one of them was destroyed by fire while traveling between Cuernavaca and Chilpancingo, on the Del Sol highway in Mexico.
The pictures from the scene show almost nothing to remotely resemble the exclusive supercar. Only a burnt frame and a set of alloy wheels reveal it was a car that caught fire on the side of the highway. A picture taken while the car was still burning shows it was indeed one of those insanely rare SVJ 63 that evaporated in a pile of ashes.
The Mexican news agency 24 Morelos reported the supercar caught fire and burnt on the Mezcala Solidaridad suspension bridge. The vehicle was found abandoned when the emergency services arrived at the scene. Hopefully, no one was injured in the fire, except for the four-wheeled collectible. Other pictures posted on Facebook by Twisted Garage show the SVJ 63 supercar while still kicking, in a black and white livery adorned with the coveted “63” number on the side.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 had distinctive features like bespoke roof panel, engine cover, windscreen rime, wing mirrors, and titanium-finished forged rims, among other things. Ironically, the rims are the only thing that can still be traced back to the Italian sportscar. The power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with 759 horsepower (770 PS) and 531 lb-ft of torque (720 Nm), just like in any other SVJ.
If you remember, Lamborghini issued a recall for risk of fire related to a faulty transmission oil line, but only four cars were recalled (one in the U.S.). It might be that the Aventador SVJ 63 in Mexico was not part of the recall, but caught fire regardless. Although nobody was heart this time, we fear for the other 62 supercars of the series, as well as for other SVJs that might have escaped the recall.
