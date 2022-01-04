Offset's Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Has Been Updated, It’s Gorgeous

Hip hop trio Migos includes Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, and they all love cars. Their motto must be "the more customized, the better", and the artists own quite unique pieces. This rule can be confirmed with Offset’s golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.
Last year in November, Offset had some new updates on his Lamborghini Aventador S. It received a black satin wrap with baby blue accents. He had bought that one in late July 2018, at the same time as his wife, Cardi B. She is the owner of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ a. Offset’s coupe initially had a bright green Verde Mantis paint, while Cardi B’s Roadster came in a vivid Blu Cepheus finish.
But Offset also owns a different Aventador, a rare anniversary edition, one of the 63 ever built. It's a SVJ 63 Roadster which he received from Cardi for his 29th birthday.
As a new year began, another possibility arose, and he stopped by auto body shop Abushi from Queens, New York. It's unclear which updates his Lambo received or if he was there for a service checkup, but one thing is for sure: the car looks amazing.
We also get a glimpse of the black and white interior, which boasts the same carbon fiber theme found all over the vehicle. As Offset reshared the photo on his Instagram Story, the company added: “Let’s get to the next one.”
The supercar is powered by a thirsty 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated engine, which sends resources to all wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch gearbox. The power unit delivers 759 horsepower (770 ps) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) at 6,750 rpm. As you can expect, it’s also very fast, sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds, before maxing out to 217 mph (349 kph).
Offset has a lot of options to choose from. Since the beginning of the new year, he has been showing us bits of his car collection that resides in his driveway, as he posed with his children.
In one of the shots, he casually leans against a Mercedes-Maybach S 650. He also shows his green Rolls-Royce Wraith, his red Lamborghini Urus, and the rear of a Rolls-Royce Phantom. And each of them is magnificent.
