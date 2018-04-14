Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota Shows Aero in Nurburgring Video

With a name that takes us back to the legendary Miura and the latest performance car technology, the Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota could be the most exciting car ever to come from the Italian automaker.
Even though this prototype is going through as many track testing sessions as possible, this bad boy will probably be reserved for just a few customers wealthy enough to pay more than twice the price of a regular Aventador. Production could number just a couple of hundred.
Remember, there were only six examples of the Miura P400 SV/J. Taking that into consideration, we wouldn't be surprised if the Aventador version comes reaches something like $800,000, especially when the SV retailed for $493,095 back in 2015.
Lamborghini developed a lot of cool stuff for the Huracan Performante, most notably the ALA advanced active aerodynamics, which react way faster than a hydraulic wing ever could.
But in our opinion, the car didn't look all that cool. We have no such issues with the SV Jota, which has an even distribution of insane elements. If you took away the wheels, we'd have no problem believing this is a spaceship from Blade Runner 2049.
Nostrils at the front suggest active aero is part of the equation, but the air scoops on the side draw even more attention. And what about that gigantic rear wing with a center mounting point? Surely, that thing has to belong to the next king of the Nurburgring.
The rear reveals a new twin exhaust arrangement, similar to the Performante, as well as a massive diffuser. This isn't the sort of car you're supposed to take to the shops.
A new version of the 6.5-liter V12 engine could produce as much as 800 horsepower. We wouldn't be surprised if they increase the displacement either. The famous ISR (independent shifting rod) single-clutch auto should also go through some kind of transformation.
Remember, there were only six examples of the Miura P400 SV/J. Taking that into consideration, we wouldn't be surprised if the Aventador version comes reaches something like $800,000, especially when the SV retailed for $493,095 back in 2015.
Lamborghini developed a lot of cool stuff for the Huracan Performante, most notably the ALA advanced active aerodynamics, which react way faster than a hydraulic wing ever could.
But in our opinion, the car didn't look all that cool. We have no such issues with the SV Jota, which has an even distribution of insane elements. If you took away the wheels, we'd have no problem believing this is a spaceship from Blade Runner 2049.
Nostrils at the front suggest active aero is part of the equation, but the air scoops on the side draw even more attention. And what about that gigantic rear wing with a center mounting point? Surely, that thing has to belong to the next king of the Nurburgring.
The rear reveals a new twin exhaust arrangement, similar to the Performante, as well as a massive diffuser. This isn't the sort of car you're supposed to take to the shops.
A new version of the 6.5-liter V12 engine could produce as much as 800 horsepower. We wouldn't be surprised if they increase the displacement either. The famous ISR (independent shifting rod) single-clutch auto should also go through some kind of transformation.