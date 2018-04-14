autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota Shows Aero in Nurburgring Video

14 Apr 2018, 11:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With a name that takes us back to the legendary Miura and the latest performance car technology, the Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota could be the most exciting car ever to come from the Italian automaker.
3 photos
Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota Makes Quite the Impression on the 'RingLamborghini Aventador SV Jota Makes Quite the Impression on the 'Ring
Even though this prototype is going through as many track testing sessions as possible, this bad boy will probably be reserved for just a few customers wealthy enough to pay more than twice the price of a regular Aventador. Production could number just a couple of hundred.

Remember, there were only six examples of the Miura P400 SV/J. Taking that into consideration, we wouldn't be surprised if the Aventador version comes reaches something like $800,000, especially when the SV retailed for $493,095 back in 2015.

Lamborghini developed a lot of cool stuff for the Huracan Performante, most notably the ALA advanced active aerodynamics, which react way faster than a hydraulic wing ever could.

But in our opinion, the car didn't look all that cool. We have no such issues with the SV Jota, which has an even distribution of insane elements. If you took away the wheels, we'd have no problem believing this is a spaceship from Blade Runner 2049.

Nostrils at the front suggest active aero is part of the equation, but the air scoops on the side draw even more attention. And what about that gigantic rear wing with a center mounting point? Surely, that thing has to belong to the next king of the Nurburgring.

The rear reveals a new twin exhaust arrangement, similar to the Performante, as well as a massive diffuser. This isn't the sort of car you're supposed to take to the shops.

A new version of the 6.5-liter V12 engine could produce as much as 800 horsepower. We wouldn't be surprised if they increase the displacement either. The famous ISR (independent shifting rod) single-clutch auto should also go through some kind of transformation.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Aventador SVJ Aventador SV Jota spyshots spy video Lamborghini V12
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 