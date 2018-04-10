2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Serious On Aero In Newest Spy Shots

Lamborghini might have decided to call the most extreme incarnation of the Aventador the SVJ, but based on what the Italian automaker did to the Huracan, this V12-powered supercar can be considered the Performante’s bigger, more audacious brother. Spied with different camouflage and more production-ready exterior trim than ever, the SuperVeloce Jota has a lot of downforce going for it, starting with the rear wing.
Fixed to the rear deck in three points and spanning almost the entire width of the car, the wing is complemented by a dual-pipe exhaust system and an imposing aerodynamic diffuser. A handful of minor changes were made to the rear-bumper design as well, but that’s not all the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has to offer.
Focus your sight on the air intakes located between the rear wheels and doors, and you’ll notice they’re much larger than the ones on the Aventador S. The lateral air intakes also happen to benefit from two vents per piece, located right next to the rear wheels. More intakes/vents can be noticed behind the rear quarter windows, which goes to show how much the Aventador SVJ relies on downforce.
The front bumper, obviously enough, sits lower to the ground and benefits from a lot of crazy design elements, all penned in the name of aerodynamic performance. Similar to the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva on the Huracan Performante, the ALA of the Aventador SVJ employs sensors and computers to vary the aero load from high downforce to low drag, depending on the driving scenario and vehicle speed.
Remember the oversized intakes mentioned beforehand? They’re essential to how the 6.5-liter V12 engine delivers that sweet, sweet suck-squeeze-bang-blow. With the Centenario tuned to develop 770 horsepower, it’s natural to assume the SuperVeloce Jota churns out in the ballpark of 800 horsepower of the metric type.
With the Aventador SV limited to 600 examples and the Aventador SV Roadster produced in 500 units, you can also bet that Lamborghini won’t manufacture too many SVJs. And the price? When it was released in the United States in 2015, the SV in fixed-head coupe flavor retailed at $493,095 including the gas-guzzler tax. So yeah, this super-bull here will surpass the $500,000 threshold, and then some.
