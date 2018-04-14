Mercedes-AMG S63 Loses Drag Race to BMW M760Li

AWD

HP

AMG

While the new E63 comes with an all-wheel-drive system as standard, the same cannot be said about the more prominent, older S63. Perhaps due to clearance problems with the steering rack, the model isn't offered within Britain, a right-hand drive market. It's the same story as with the BMW M140i, unfortunately.Thus, the S63 is racing with one hand tied behind its back. It's got a brilliant engine, producing as much power as the BMW V12 with four fewer cylinders and a lot less displacement. However, this power can't be put down forcefully off the line.The M760Li is powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 monster that produces 610and 800 Nm of torque. For 2018, thegets a 4-liter twin-turbo good for 612 HP and 900 Nm of torque.The S63 crosses the quarter-mile market in 11.5 seconds, 0.2 of a second behind the oversized BMW. Carwow's drag race clip shows the BMW M760Li pulling ahead and staying there. But it's not just off the line, and we feel it would be close even with an S63 4Matic.Right, you guys already know what follows: the rolling race to see which car responds faster. Both German sedans are put in comfort mode while cruising at 50 miles per hour. The AMG gearbox responds faster, but the BMW V12 responds better. The Mercedes eventually manages to pull away, but only slightly.Surprisingly, the heavier M760Li wins the braking test. At 2.2 tons, the Bavarian car is 200 kilos heavier, yet is declared the victor. But we think both cars are pretty amazing and offer a higher level of luxury than the smaller E63 and M5. Speed isn't everything, right?