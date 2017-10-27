Rosso Bia Lamborghini Huracan Performante Delivered in Canada

Once you go past a certain price of car, the color becomes just as important as what car you buy. Check out this new Lamborghini Huracan, which just got delivered in Toronto.

This supercar game is rapidly becoming a competition to see who can spend more money to have the latest stuff. The Aventador SV is only a year old, yet nobody is talking about it. Likewise, the owner of this Performante already had a regular Huracan, but he wanted the 'latest and greatest.'



The gal delivering the car is



The bit we don't really like is the fact that most of these customers are buying the latest Lamborghini just because people will know they have money to spend. They don't actually need to upgrade from the supercar they had before, as is the case for Vajid here.



While the Huracan gets attention on the street, the Performante version was designed purely for track enthusiasts. It features active aerodynamics that are probably better than anything else in the world.



Also not designed for road use is the new Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires that are 50% firmer. The suspension also offers 10% more vertical stiffness and 15% more roll resistance. The standard Huracan's 610 HP has been boosted by another 30 HP thanks to an intake from the Super Trofeo cars and a super-lightweight exhaust system.



