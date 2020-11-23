Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Cabrera Is Mansory’s Idea of Exclusive

Let’s put it this way; the aftermarket artists over at Mansory appear to be completely unfamiliar with the idea of subtle tuning. While some (myself included) may dig the sheer level of wild creativity that’s gone into each and every build, others won’t hesitate to criticize the German enterprise for their unusual approach (to say the least) whenever given the chance.
To be fair, the firm’s outlandish beasts certainly aren't for everyone, so a great deal of controversy is inevitable. Despite the public’s mixed opinions, Mansory doesn’t seem to be planning on toning things down any time soon! As you browse their surreal range, you’ll stumble upon countless pieces of four-wheeled machinery that’ll have you question how far this madness can possibly go.
Over the years, we visited the company’s inventory on several occasions to explore some of their most notable undertakings, such as a Bentley Continental GT Convertible with Matrix vibes and a Porsche Cayenne that guarantees to be the center of attention wherever it rides. Look, if you’re not a fan of Mansory’s creatures, then you’ll at least have to give them some credit for looking truly unique.
Cabrera – a limited-edition venture that revolves around Lamborghini’s almighty Aventador SVJ. Germany’s notorious tuner will treat just three Superveloce Jotas to this sinister makeover, but pricing and availability remain a mystery at this time. Let’s take a second to examine what’s at hand here, shall we?
Lamborghini’s stock gem is put in motion by a vicious 6.5-liter V12 behemoth that’ll happily deliver up to 759 hp at 8,500 rpm. On the other hand, a brutal torque output of no less than 530 pound-feet (718 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 6,750 rpm. The engine’s sheer force is distributed to all four wheels by means of a seven-speed automatic transmission, leading to a whopping top speed of 217 mph (350 kph). Additionally, the Aventador SVJ is perfectly capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a mere 2.8 seconds.
The entire structure is supported by a state-of-the-art double wishbone setup that handles suspension duties on both ends. This Lambo rolls on a set of forged aluminum wheels, with a diameter of 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear. Each and every one of these units comes equipped with top-shelf disc brakes that’ll enable the SVJ to go from 62 mph to a dead stop in just under 100 ft (30 m).
Speaking of bodywork, you will find a comprehensive body kit adorning Cabrera’s exterior. It consists of a beefy front splitter and a full carbon fiber hood, as well as vented fender flares and chunky side skirts. To round out the aesthetic tweaks, Mansory proceeded to honor the rear end with quad exhaust tips, while the factory wheels were discarded to make way for the tuner’s very own otherworldly counterparts. The aftermarket wheels are hugged tightly by high-performance Pirelli P Zero rubber.
Last but not least, they massaged SVJ’s feral V12 colossus to extract as much as 800 hp and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of crushing twist. As a result, its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time dropped to a remarkable 2.6 seconds. Finally, top speed is now rated at 221 mph (355 kph).
And that concludes it, folks. What's your take on Mansory’s fierce Cabrera?
