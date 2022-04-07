Ford Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan, Keeps Going Like Nothing Happened

The driver of a Ford Mustang has had a typical ‘Mustang’ moment, and instead of dealing with the outcome like a man (or woman), they decided to flee the scene.
A 12-second long video shot with a potato dashcam on March 21 this year, presumably in Miami, Florida, and shared by supercar.fails on Instagram, quoting @yariicruz5 as the original source, though we couldn’t find it over there, shows the face-palm incident.
As the person driving the Lamborghini Huracan decided to stop in the middle of the lane, near the curb, the Mustang was coming from behind. Confident that they can overtake it, and cut in front of the ‘camera car,’ they swerved left, and clipped the full-blown exotic that didn’t even flinch.
Subsequently, the person operating the Ford lost control of the wheel for a short moment, and fortunately, they didn’t hit anything else. So, what do you think happened next? Well, we already spoiled that, because we told you that they drove away like nothing happened, taking a right turn, and disappearing into the evening.
Strange enough, the driver of the Lamborghini Huracan stayed put and didn’t chase after the Mustang, which could be due to the shock of being hit, or they simply didn’t care about it, because rentals. If the latter scenario is true, then we hope that the person owning this footage pulled over and exchanged contact information. The clip is valuable evidence, not for identifying the owner of the Ford that wreaked havoc, as the quality is simply too awful, but to help with the insurance claim.
This video reminds us of another one that we wrote about last week, which involved an out-of-control Mustang that almost hit a Benz, after a failed drifting attempt. That one ended with a police cruiser chasing after the pony car, and you can check it out here, after hitting the play button on the clip embedded below.
