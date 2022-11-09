Rear-Engine Lamborghini Urus Street Is So Extreme It Can Only Be a... Toy

The Lamborghini Urus is one of those SUVs born out of the need of niche carmakers to tap into an ever growing segment. Like all others of its kind, it was a gamble, as Lamborghini could never know how its customer base would react.
Turns out, the gamble paid off. Introduced in 2018, the model managed to bring the Italian powerhouse over 20,000 orders, and at over $200,000 a pop, that rounds up very nicely for the company.
Not only Lambo’s customers saw the potential of the massive Raging Bull with Audi DNA, but pretty much everyone who could gain from the model’s growing popularity. Including toy maker Hot Wheels, which has had a Urus series, based on the 2012 Lambo concept, ever since 2015.
The one we’re here to discuss was born in the Hot Wheels stable closer to our time, and it shows a 2017 Urus. It comes in the usual packaging, but once released from there, it goes through a massive makeover that turns it into something its maker, Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), calls Lamborghini Urus Street.
Now, usual Lamborghinis, meaning the ones we know and love for ages, do not have the engine up front, but the Urus does. That didn’t sit right with JDP, who decided to go even more extreme and gift the Urus Hot Wheel with a rear-mounted engine, because why not.
You can watch the entire transformation of the diecast, from Hot Wheels toy to the Urus Street, in the video below. As you’ll see, fitting an engine out back was just the cherry on the cake, as the thing received significant visual alterations as well, and even a lowering of the body.
Would such a thing work in the real world? Who knows, but maybe someone is both rich and crazy enough to try it out sometime.
