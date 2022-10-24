Tiny Cyberpunk Beast Is a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Like You’ve Never Seen Before

The Ford Mustang is a car that needs no introduction on most places on this globe. Born in the 1960s as one of the original muscle cars of the era, it continues to live on to this day, despite some hiccups along the way. And it will probably become the last of its muscle car breed to use an internal combustion engine, making it even more important for the industry.
The Mustang moniker has been celebrated time and time again by the automotive industry and media, but companies not directly related to car manufacturing have jumped on the bandwagon as well. Like, say, Hot Wheels, which for ages has been bringing tiny Mustangs into homes across the world, including in the hands of people who for one reason or another can never experience the real deal.
Just like their real-life counterparts, the Hot Wheels Mustangs get customized from time to time. Most recently, at the hands of a specialist called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP).
The base for the conversion was a 1965 Mustang Fastback, the kind Hot Wheels has been making since 2008 with the Muscle Mania Mustang in dark metallic brown, being the most recent (2022). The one we have here looks like the 2015 version of the model, part of the HW Workshop Then and Now Series, meaning the toy in mostly blue, but with yellow and orange stripes.
At least, it looked like that at the beginning of the transformation, because at the end, it’s an entirely different beast altogether – check the attached gallery or video below to see what that means.
Using the usual methods, JDP dismantled, chopped, cut, glued, and rebuilt the entire diecast, transforming it into something it now calls Beast - a machine with a body that reminds of the Mustang, NASCAR, the Ford GT, and some other, cyberpunk concept we’re yet to see, all at the same time.
