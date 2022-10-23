Twin-Owned Numbers-Matching 50k Miles 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Is a Rare Opportunity

The car exchanged hands three times among members of the same family before being sold to the current owner, a classic car dealer. Bought new in January 1970, the automobile stayed with the first proprietor for 25 years. In 1995, the owner's twin brother purchased the car and held on to it for seven more years before selling it to a relative.
The Mach 1 Sportsroof is in exceptional condition from head to toe, and even before the showroom-quality detailing, it was a gem of a Mustang. Liveried in Grabber Green over White Clarion Knit/Corinthian vinyl bucket seat, the pony proudly wears the Black hood stripe that seems to flow out of the functional Shaker hood scoop.
AM radio, power steering, power brakes (with discs on the front), a hefty 351 CID (5.8 liters) V8, 3.00 Traction-Lock rear, and the FMX Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission were installed on the assembly line in late 1969. The last owner in the family wrote a brief history of the car – the letter is part of the documents folder that will accompany the vehicle to its future driver.
It is almost a miracle the car survived in such excellent condition after 52 years, even if the most outstanding care was taken in its maintenance. It takes a keen eye to spot the spots on the windshield and minor paint chipping here and there. However, the dealer inspected the livery with an electronic tester to check for authenticity. The results were impeccable – the car is a survivor in all its might.
Era-correct Firestone Wide Oval FR70-14 tires with raised white letters are a recent addition – the current seller put them on the car less than a month ago. A second set of wheels – purchased in 1977 and part of the sale package – equipped the Mustang during most of its life (and that's the main reason the initial wheels are as good-looking as they are).
And the interior is just as pristine as the outer body. Except for some cracks on the driver's door armrest, everything is beyond the greatest of expectations. Ironically, the only interior element affected by time was the clock – the original is long gone, and an electric one now sits in its place on the dashboard. Otherwise, the radio and heater are in working order.
Finally, the engine and engine compartment are perfectly in line with the survivor majesty of this 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Except for some parts - replaced during regular servicing and maintenance over the decades - the 351 Cleveland V8 is flawlessly original. It runs and drives like day one (play the video to listen to it, at the 49:50 mark).
The timing chain, distributor, water pump, heater core, coil, voltage regulator, air cleaner, wires, starter, belts, and several hoses have been replaced over the years – some of the original ones are included in the sale. Also, the fuel tank and sending unit are "new" – the tank is from 1990, while the pump is eight years old. The steering, suspensions, and brakes were inspected in preparation for the upcoming auction.
Garage-kept and driven only in good weather, this classic is probably one of the greatest-looking survivors among the initial Mach 1 epoch. A splendid example of automotive nostalgia, rigorous maintenance, and family dedication, now ready for a new owner, the beautiful Ford will be listed at an auction.
