1967 Plymouth Barracuda Sitting for Years Comes Back With Just One Mission in Mind

One of the worst things that can happen to a classic car is to be abandoned in long-term storage without first making sure it sits in just the right conditions.
More often than not, this mishap leads to all kinds of problems that make it quite a challenge to bring the car back to the road, beginning with metal issues and ending with engines that are locked up from the many years in hiding.
This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda convertible has managed to wave goodbye to the barn at the right time, though it still shows the signs of long-time storage.
For instance, the car requires a new top, and some rust can be spotted in several places, including on the rear quarters.
But on the other hand, the condition of the Barracuda is still impressive, especially considering this car has been sitting for years. eBay seller elpasoconnection says the engine under the hood is a six-cylinder – it’s okay if you’re no longer interested in this Plymouth at this point, as many people would rather go for a V8 rather for such a small displacement engine.
But the good news is that the engine still runs. Roughly, but at least it still runs. It would obviously require some fixes, but the simple thing that the six-cylinder unit is still alive should give hope that the car could return to the road at some point.
At the end of the day, there’s little not to like about this project, and without a doubt, the restoration process is totally doable. It doesn’t look like it’d involve a lot of work, but on the other hand, a full overhaul is pretty much the only way to go anyway.
The car isn’t being sold as part of an auction but comes with a fixed price, so whoever wants to give it a second chance needs to be ready to spend $15,500 for it.
This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda convertible has managed to wave goodbye to the barn at the right time, though it still shows the signs of long-time storage.
For instance, the car requires a new top, and some rust can be spotted in several places, including on the rear quarters.
But on the other hand, the condition of the Barracuda is still impressive, especially considering this car has been sitting for years. eBay seller elpasoconnection says the engine under the hood is a six-cylinder – it’s okay if you’re no longer interested in this Plymouth at this point, as many people would rather go for a V8 rather for such a small displacement engine.
But the good news is that the engine still runs. Roughly, but at least it still runs. It would obviously require some fixes, but the simple thing that the six-cylinder unit is still alive should give hope that the car could return to the road at some point.
At the end of the day, there’s little not to like about this project, and without a doubt, the restoration process is totally doable. It doesn’t look like it’d involve a lot of work, but on the other hand, a full overhaul is pretty much the only way to go anyway.
The car isn’t being sold as part of an auction but comes with a fixed price, so whoever wants to give it a second chance needs to be ready to spend $15,500 for it.