1973 ‘Cuda Spent Nearly Four Decades Outside, No Surprises

The production of the ‘Cuda increased significantly in 1973, up to a point where it nearly accounted for half of the entire Barracuda production.
Put this into numbers and you get 9,300 ‘Cudas seeing the daylight in 1973, out of a total of 19,200 cars that were produced for this model year.
When it comes to engines, the 340 was the most popular choice on the ‘Cuda, as more than 6,500 units ended up being fitted with this V8. Over 4,500 used an automatic transmission.
This 1973 ‘Cuda that’s now seeking a second chance with an eBay listing also rolled off the assembly lines with a 340 under the hood, but on the other hand, we shouldn’t expect any good news on this front. This is because the car was last on the road back in 1985, and we all know what such a long time of sitting means for an engine.
Hopefully, the V8 isn’t stuck, and it still turns over, but such information isn’t available, making an in-person inspection quite mandatory for any potential buyer.
Last registered in 1978, this ‘Cuda is apparently all-original today, and it goes without saying this makes it even rarer. Seller urbanagals claims that the original radio and the original key are both still around today, so at the end of the day, the car could become a highly desirable collectible if restored professionally.
But on the other hand, the long time of sitting can’t be good news for the metal, so make sure you thoroughly inspect the floors and the trunk for signs of rust.
When it comes to the price, it’s really not a surprise that so many people are fighting to buy this project. With over 30 bids at the time of writing, the bidding is getting close to $7,000, but it’s very likely to go higher in the 3 days left until the auction comes to an end.
When it comes to engines, the 340 was the most popular choice on the ‘Cuda, as more than 6,500 units ended up being fitted with this V8. Over 4,500 used an automatic transmission.
This 1973 ‘Cuda that’s now seeking a second chance with an eBay listing also rolled off the assembly lines with a 340 under the hood, but on the other hand, we shouldn’t expect any good news on this front. This is because the car was last on the road back in 1985, and we all know what such a long time of sitting means for an engine.
Hopefully, the V8 isn’t stuck, and it still turns over, but such information isn’t available, making an in-person inspection quite mandatory for any potential buyer.
Last registered in 1978, this ‘Cuda is apparently all-original today, and it goes without saying this makes it even rarer. Seller urbanagals claims that the original radio and the original key are both still around today, so at the end of the day, the car could become a highly desirable collectible if restored professionally.
But on the other hand, the long time of sitting can’t be good news for the metal, so make sure you thoroughly inspect the floors and the trunk for signs of rust.
When it comes to the price, it’s really not a surprise that so many people are fighting to buy this project. With over 30 bids at the time of writing, the bidding is getting close to $7,000, but it’s very likely to go higher in the 3 days left until the auction comes to an end.